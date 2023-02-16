DES MOINES -- Ayden Hoag kept his state title hopes alive Thursday night.

The Le Mars senior won a 6-1 decision over Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison-Schleswig in the 220-pound Class 3A quarterfinals at the state tournament in Des Moines.

Hoag, who raised his record to 43-1, was set to face No. 1 seed Ben Kueter of Iowa City High in the semifinals Friday night. Results were too late for The Journal's deadline for the Friday print edition.

In last year's state tournament, Hoag lost to Logan Huckfelt of Spencer, 4-3, in the quarterfinals at 285 pounds. This season, Hoag dropped down a weight to 220.

Huckfelt, who bowed out in the 2022 semifinals, lost his quarterfinal match at 285 pounds Thursday night, losing by a 4-2 decision to Kyler Hall of Ames.

Heading into Friday night's action at Wells Fargo Arena, Huckfelt and his teammate, Gabe Cauthron, remained in contention for medals. They were set to compete in consolation matches.

East freshman Danny Cleveland, the only wrestler from Sioux City's three public high schools to qualify for the state tournament, bowed out Thursday after losing his second match -- by fall to Cauthron.

Here are results from Class 3A matches Thursday involving wrestlers from Journal circulation area teams.

106

Cons. Round 2 - Connor Stickrod (Spencer) 30-18 won by decision over Charlie Boelman (North Polk) 29-16 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Benjamin Walsh (Ankeny) 30-20 won by fall over Stickrod (Fall 1:43)

113

Cons. Round 2 - Gabe Cauthron (Spencer) 31-12 won by fall over Danny Cleveland (Sioux City East) 26-9 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 3 - Cauthron won by tech fall over Chris Davis (Iowa City, City High) 23-24 (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-0)

120

Cons. Round 2 - Ryan Hoefer (Xavier, Cedar Rapids) 25-12 won by major decision over Brock Hessenius (LeMars) 28-22 (MD 12-2)

132

Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Heying (Spencer) 27-15 won by major decision over Rylee Brown (Fort Dodge) 28-22 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Mason Lucas (Carlisle) 40-9 won by fall over Heying (Fall 3:10)

138

Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Vlasek (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 37-17 won by major decision over Levi Johnson (Spencer) 24-11 (MD 11-0)

145

Cons. Round 2 - Luke Hageman (Marshalltown) 38-8 won by major decision Keegan Kayser (LeMars) 31-17 (MD 12-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Nic VanArkel (Valley, West Des Moines) 30-17 won by fall over Cohen Roth (Spencer) 12-18 (Fall 4:24)

152

160

Cons. Round 2 - Jorden Roberts (Bettendorf) 28-19 won by decision over Alex Allen (LeMars) 36-13 (Dec 6-4)

170

Cons. Round 2 - Jace Fullhart (Spencer) 26-16 won by decision over Teague Smith (Fort Madison) 34-5 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 3 - Mason Wray (Valley, West Des Moines) 36-14 won by decision over Jace Fullhart (Spencer) 26-16 (Dec 7-1)

182

Cons. Round 2 - Abe Parker (Waukee Northwest) 21-15 won by decision over Jalas (Dec 5-2)

195

Cons. Round 2 - Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars) 36-12 won by decision over Carson Slorah (Indianola) 22-26 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Round 3 - Collin Velky (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 27-13 won by fall over Feuerhelm (Fall 2:46)

220

Quarterfinal - Ayden Hoag (LeMars) 43-1 won by decision over Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 42-1 (Dec 6-1)

285

Quarterfinal - Kyler Hall (Ames) 37-3 won by decision over Logan Huckfelt (Spencer) 34-4 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Tucker Anderson (North Polk) 29-12 won by fall over Aiden Phillips (Storm Lake) 31-13 (Fall 1:49)