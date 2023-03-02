LINCOLN – Pender senior post Olyvia Nelson led the team in total rebounds while providing tough inside defense this season.

But in the first round of the Class C2 state tournament on Thursday, Nelson made an important splash on offense, too.

She exceeded her season average of 4.1 points per game by scoring five during a key 7-0 run to open that second half. That allowed the second-seeded Pendragons to double their seven-point halftime lead on Clarkson/Leigh en route to a 56-37 victory at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nelson finished with nine points, part of a balanced scoring attack that helped Pender win what turned into a best-of-3 series against the Patriots this season.

“That’s a huge bonus,” Pender coach Jason Dolliver said of Nelson’s points. “She’s such a big, strong kid. I love to see her succeed in that moment. That’s what she does – she does things that don’t get seen often.

“When it’s on a big stage like that, I love that she gets to put the ball through the rim because whether she’s scoring or not, she means so much to this team because of her defense and rebounding.”

Nelson said the quick start to the second half was because the Pendragons (25-3) focused on the same things that they’ve done all year.

“Our thing is ‘one more,’ ” she said. “We need one more pass, one more shot. We like to be a third-quarter team, so we wanted to come out strong.”

Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said that stretch where Pender turned its 31-24 lead into 38-24 was a difference-maker.

“With their pressure, they kind of jumped on us early in the third quarter,” he said. “We just didn’t have a response. In the first half, we were able to respond to some of their runs. In the second half, we were not.”

Clarkson/Leigh (20-7) never scored more than four unanswered points in the game and shot 12 for 40.

Chloe Hanel, who averages 19.9 points, made her first 3-pointer and then missed her final six field goals while finishing with seven points.

“We just focused on her the whole game,” Dolliver said. “She’s a really great athlete and a really good basketball player. We made sure she didn’t beat us. She’s just a phenomenal player, so we tried to take her out of the game and make their other kids beat us.”

The first two meetings that the teams split weren’t decided until the fourth quarter. By the time that period rolled around this game, Pender was up by 17.

“We just didn’t make shots,” Murren said. “They outrebounded us. We didn’t handle the basketball well. Credit them – they played well, and we’ve got to play better.”

Dolliver said defense and rebounding are two areas not affected by extra pressure of playing at the state tournament. He told his team to focus on them and the offense will come.

“Our defense really stepped up and made it difficult for them to score and then we got every rebound,” he said. “If there was a ball that didn’t go through the rim, we got it, and that made a huge difference.”

Lillie Timm led the Pendragons with 13 points. Avery Wegner added 11 while Madalyn Dolliver joined Nelson with nine and Maya Dolliver chipped in seven.

Pender lost in the first round in its previous two trips to state. A win in Friday’s 3:15 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center would send the Pendragons into their first championship game since they won the 2013 Class D1 title.

“The atmosphere was great today,” Nelson said. “We had so much support behind us. Going into tomorrow, we know that we have everyone behind us, which is exciting.”

CLASS C2 STATE TOURNAMENT

Clarkson/Leigh 14 10 6 7 – 37

Pender 15 16 16 9 – 56

CLARKSON/LEIGH (20-7): Chloe Hanel 1-6 4-4 7; Jessica Hoffman 2-4 0-0 4; Korbee Wendt 2-8 0-0 5; Brynn Settje 3-7 0-0 8; Baylee Settje 2-5 1-2 5; Cadence Indra 1-3 0-0 3; Gracelyn Eisenmann 0-0 3-4 3; Ava Kasik 0-3 0-2 0; Nevaeh Zulkowski 2-2 0-0 2; Izabel Hollatz 0-0 0-0 0; Cassandra Rayback 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-40 8-12 37.

PENDER (25-3): Maya Dolliver 2-9 2-3 7; Avery Wegner 2-9 7-8 11; Kirsten Frey 1-5 0-0 3; Lillie Timm 4-5 3-3 13; Olyvia Nelson 4-5 1-3 9; Hadley Walsh 2-2 0-3 4; Madalyn Dolliver 2-5 3-4 9; Isabelle Felber 0-1 0-0 0; Jacie Bonneau 0-0 0-0 0; Rylie Bonneau 0-0 0-0 0; Breanna Krueger 0-0 0-0 0; Allie Rutar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 16-24 56.