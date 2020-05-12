BARRY POE COLUMN: 16th annual Tri-State Masters to have different look

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY – The 16th annual Tri-State Masters golf tournament will have a different look this year.

Since its inception, the popular event had been staged on three different golf courses in three different states. Covington Links in South Sioux City and Sioux City’s Green Valley had always been part of the rotation.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the wrath of Mother Nature, that won’t be the case this weekend.

Two Rivers (2005-2013), Dakota Dunes Country Club (2014-18) and The Bluffs in Vermillion (2019) previously represented the state of South Dakota in the Tri-State Masters lineup. Covington Links has always been the Nebraska representative and Green Valley has been Iowa's.

The Bluffs head pro Rusty Jensen contacted Tri-State tournament director Scott Harmelink a couple of weeks ago to inform him that they have not hosted any events this spring because of the COVID-19 situation.

Covington Links, meanwhile, was ravaged by Missouri River floods three different times last year. The flooded areas of the course have been overseeded, but it won’t be suitable for play yet this weekend.