BARRY POE COLUMN: 16th annual Tri-State Masters to have different look

SIOUX CITY – The 16th annual Tri-State Masters golf tournament will have a different look this year.
Since its inception, the popular event had been staged on three different golf courses in three different states. Covington Links in South Sioux City and Sioux City’s Green Valley had always been part of the rotation.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the wrath of Mother Nature, that won’t be the case this weekend.
Two Rivers (2005-2013), Dakota Dunes Country Club (2014-18) and The Bluffs in Vermillion (2019) previously represented the state of South Dakota in the Tri-State Masters lineup. Covington Links has always been the Nebraska representative and Green Valley has been Iowa's.
The Bluffs head pro Rusty Jensen contacted Tri-State tournament director Scott Harmelink a couple of weeks ago to inform him that they have not hosted any events this spring because of the COVID-19 situation.
Covington Links, meanwhile, was ravaged by Missouri River floods three different times last year. The flooded areas of the course have been overseeded, but it won’t be suitable for play yet this weekend.
“Marty and Jerry know what they are doing and before long Covington will be beautiful once again,” Harmelink said. “They suffered through floods in March, June and September in 2019. They work so hard over there and really deserve a break. I hope the public flocks out there to support the family-owned course once they are able to open those holes on the North side.”
Green Valley, then, will play host to all three rounds this weekend, beginning with the opening round on Friday.
“Bob Walker and I will set the golf course up differently each day,” said Harmelink, director of golf at Green Valley. “Players may be teeing off from tees they have never played before. The course is in unbelievable shape. Shawn Vacura and his staff have a lot to be proud of. I can’t wait for the players to see it.”
As you can probably imagine, running any kind of a business is difficult during these trying times.
“All golf course operators have the responsibility to comply with Governor Reynolds’ mandates,” Harmelink said. “It absolutely is possible to conduct business safely at most golf courses. We are doing basically what all golf courses are doing to keep our customers as safe as possible.”
Only the West door to the Green Valley clubhouse is open, which is the one closest to the pro shop so that the staff can easily monitor who is entering. Even with a 120-player field this weekend, only eight people will be allowed inside at one time.
Harmelink said all of his guests have been extraordinarily respectful and cautious of social distancing measures. Green Valley brought in 24 additional golf carts for April and May and is limiting to single riders on all rental carts.
There are 97 players entered in the Open Division, including past champions Ayron Corporon, Nick Dreckman, Adam Fields, Chris Rager and Todd Sapp. The field looks extremely strong with a number of players in contention to unseat 2019 champion Tyler Danke.
The 23-player Senior Division includes previous winners Jeff Donaldson, Bill Mathers and Vern Van Peursem.
The Elk Point Early Bird – the traditional season-opening points event used to determine the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year – was to be held on May 2 but has been postponed to a later date.
Therefore, the Tri-State Masters kicks off what promises to be an exciting race for player of the year in both the Open and Senior Divisions. Adam Fields is the reigning POY, while Jeff Donaldson won Senior Player of the Year honors.
As far as the POY point structure is concerned, the Open Division counts four regular events and three of five double points events. The Senior Division counts one of two regular events and four double point events.
The double point events are the Tri-State Masters, Interstate (June 6-7), River-Cade (July 11-12), Whispering Creek Invite (TBD) and Men’s City (August 8-9).
Regular point events are the Elk Point Early Bird (TBD), Sioux Valley Match Play (June 20-21), The Ridge Mid-Summer Open (June 27), Siouxland Senior Open (August 21) and Le Mars Labor Day Open (Sept. 6).
Players accumulate points in those events throughout the season in order to qualify for the season-ending Jividen Cup Match Play set for Sept. 13-14 at Covington Links.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!