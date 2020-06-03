BARRY POE COLUMN: Interstate Amateur begins on Saturday with packed field

SIOUX CITY -- Golf has provided a lot of folks with much-needed relief from the COVID-19 pandemic this spring.
Courses throughout the area have been busy and we’ve already got one “major” tournament in the books. Adam Fields came from behind to win the Tri-State Masters a couple of weeks ago and will be on hand this weekend for the 83rd Interstate Amateur at Two Rivers Golf Club.
Fields won the Interstate two years ago as part of a spectacular season in which he claimed three of the four majors. The Council Bluffs, Iowa, resident also copped the Tri-State Masters, River-Cade and Men’s City titles in 2018.
Sioux Cityan Brian Evans enters as the defending champion, having recorded a one-shot win over Fields. Three-time Interstate winner Nick Dreckman and former Northwestern College standout Colton Kooima from Sioux Falls will also be in the field.
A field of 96 will tee off from both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees in the opening round on Saturday. The second round is slated for Sunday.
“We’re thankful and grateful we can provide a safe atmosphere for people where they feel comfortable and can enjoy themselves,” said tournament director and Two Rivers head pro Rodd Slater. “The course has never been busier for two reasons, one because of that and we’ve had some pretty good weather and the course is in good shape and there’s a lot of excitement about the golf course.”
Two Rivers, of course, is a narrow tree-lined layout that requires accuracy more than anything. Slater says the greens are rolling as good or better than they ever have.
The field, according to Slater, will consist mainly of players from the Sioux City area. That’s not to say there won’t be plenty of talented shot makers on hand.
The Interstate has always attracted a strong contingent of players and this year should be no exception.
Last year was a breakthrough for Evans, a 47-year-old veteran who won with a 36-hole total of 145, or 4-over-par. He held his own against a young field, many of whom will return this weekend.
The Interstate begins a busy month as far as positioning for Siouxland Player of the Year points. Fields, of course, has jumped out to the early lead with his Tri-State win at Green Valley (see list below).
Cherokee Golf Course will host the 85th Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play on June 20-21 and The Ridge Mid-Summer Open will be played on June 27 in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Kudos to the staff at Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek for reviving the Lake Creek Amateur last week. Lake Creek is a course near and dear to my heart as not only was I a member for a number of years back in the day but also had a chance to cover several of the Lake Creek Ams while working for the Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune in the early 1980s.
A strong field took part and it came down to a playoff won by University of Sioux Falls golfer Jack Evans over Jonny Douglas of Morningside College and Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington, Nebraska, who was a high finisher in the Tri-State Masters.
Thanks to longtime former Journal colleague Tim Gallagher for providing magnificent coverage of an event that will no doubt pick up significant steam over the next couple of years.
By the way, in case you don’t already know, the PGA Tour returns to action next week at the Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.
I, for one, am looking forward to watching golf again on television, even if there won’t be any galleries. Golf, I believe, is the sport that can get by the easiest without fans in the stands.
The major tournaments will be played on different dates this season and there will be no British Open at all. It’s going to be peculiar seeing the Masters being played in November, but as always it will be must-see TV.
