BARRY POE COLUMN: Interstate Amateur begins on Saturday with packed field

Two Rivers, of course, is a narrow tree-lined layout that requires accuracy more than anything. Slater says the greens are rolling as good or better than they ever have.

The field, according to Slater, will consist mainly of players from the Sioux City area. That’s not to say there won’t be plenty of talented shot makers on hand.

The Interstate has always attracted a strong contingent of players and this year should be no exception.

Last year was a breakthrough for Evans, a 47-year-old veteran who won with a 36-hole total of 145, or 4-over-par. He held his own against a young field, many of whom will return this weekend.

The Interstate begins a busy month as far as positioning for Siouxland Player of the Year points. Fields, of course, has jumped out to the early lead with his Tri-State win at Green Valley (see list below).

Cherokee Golf Course will host the 85th Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play on June 20-21 and The Ridge Mid-Summer Open will be played on June 27 in Sioux Center, Iowa.