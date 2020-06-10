BARRY POE COLUMN: Sioux Valley Amateur is just around the corner

SIOUX CITY – Father’s Day is just around the corner and that means it’s time for Iowa’s oldest match play tournament to reconvene at Cherokee Golf Course.
Qualifying for the 86th annual Sioux Valley Amateur begins Friday and runs through June 19. Match play competition in eight flights commences June 20-21.
As you probably already know, this tournament annually draws players from across the United States. The list of champions is a virtual who’s who of area golf.
Nick Dreckman, who recently relocated from Le Mars, Iowa to Mankato, Minnesota, is the defending champion. Dreckman, one of the more accomplished players from this area, finally broke through last summer, picking up what he called his biggest win ever after a couple of decades of trying.
Normally, early bird qualifying would have already been underway, but for the first time this year, qualifying has been reduced to just one week.
A $75 entry fee gets you an 18-hole practice round at one of the best nine-hole courses in the state, plus 18 holes of qualifying. The last tee times for 18-hole qualifying are 1 p.m. on June 19 and 3 p.m. for nine-hole rounds.
As usual, the qualifying medalist earns a $250 cash prize.
There will be a total of 16 golfers to each flight with championship and first-round matches consisting of 18 holes. The rest of the flights will be nine-hole matches.
All entrants not qualifying for a Sioux Valley flight will automatically qualify for the consolation tournament on Sunday, June 28.
And, contrary to popular opinion, there’s nothing wrong with being a part of the “duffers” tournament.
The winner of the Sioux Valley gains the first leg of the Wayne Johnson Memorial Trophy.
In the long and storied history of this event, one name stands above the rest. The late Mike Jividen won seven times, the last in 1985, seven years prior to his untimely death in 1992.
Pocahontas native and Des Moines area resident J.D. Anderson is next in line with four victories while Loyal Martin of Cherokee, Norm Capps of Kansas City, Pat O’Bryan of Sioux City and Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa (formerly of Sioux City), have each won three times.
Not only do the players make this tournament, but also the folks – headed up by my friends Jason Spooner and Bill Spindler – who work feverishly to make sure this thing goes off without a hitch.
Not to mention the support the event gets from the people of Cherokee, who typically line the fairways in their golf carts throughout the weekend, especially on championship Sunday. Devoted sponsors also deserve a pat on the back.
Golf, as we all know, has offered a great avenue of escape from what’s been going on in the world the last several months. Courses have been busy and tournaments have had little trouble attracting entrants.
That’s never been a problem for the Sioux Valley, but I wouldn’t be a bit surprised to see some new faces in this year’s tournament.
Along with a lot of familiar ones, as well.
For any information, contact Cherokee Golf Course at (712) 225-4687, Jason Spooner at (712) 261-5878 or Bill Spindler at (712) 221-9328.
Rager makes history
Congratulations to Chris Rager for not only winning the Interstate Amateur last weekend at Two Rivers Golf Club, but also making history in the process.
Rager, in case you hadn’t already heard, became just the fourth player to win each of Sioux City’s four ‘major’ tournaments, therefore completing a career grand slam.
The 36-year-old South Sioux Cityan had previously won the Tri-State Masters, River-Cade and Men’s City.
Until Sunday, when Rager posted a six-shot victory in windy conditions, Dan Freed, Todd Sapp and Adam Fields had completed a grand slam.
Fields, now living and working in Council Bluffs, Iowa, was in the final group on Sunday with Rager and Corey Matthey, who finished second.
It was refreshing to watch these three young men, each of them quality individuals, try to navigate not only the wind but the narrow fairways and small, fast greens at Two Rivers.
It seems like yesterday that Rager, Fields and Matthey were 15-year-old kids just getting their feet wet in the game of golf. They’ve each come a long way and have plenty more to offer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!