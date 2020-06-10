BARRY POE COLUMN: Sioux Valley Amateur is just around the corner

All entrants not qualifying for a Sioux Valley flight will automatically qualify for the consolation tournament on Sunday, June 28.

And, contrary to popular opinion, there’s nothing wrong with being a part of the “duffers” tournament.

The winner of the Sioux Valley gains the first leg of the Wayne Johnson Memorial Trophy.

In the long and storied history of this event, one name stands above the rest. The late Mike Jividen won seven times, the last in 1985, seven years prior to his untimely death in 1992.

Pocahontas native and Des Moines area resident J.D. Anderson is next in line with four victories while Loyal Martin of Cherokee, Norm Capps of Kansas City, Pat O’Bryan of Sioux City and Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa (formerly of Sioux City), have each won three times.

Not only do the players make this tournament, but also the folks – headed up by my friends Jason Spooner and Bill Spindler – who work feverishly to make sure this thing goes off without a hitch.

Not to mention the support the event gets from the people of Cherokee, who typically line the fairways in their golf carts throughout the weekend, especially on championship Sunday. Devoted sponsors also deserve a pat on the back.