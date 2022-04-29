Beatrice boy hits all 100 targets, finishes first in junior high competition of Cornhusker Trap Shoot

DONIPHAN, Neb. — Wyatt Happle of Beatrice hit all 100 targets to finish first in junior high competition during the first day of the Cornhusker Trap Shoot.

Happle had the first perfect score in junior high competition since 2015 and he needed every shot. Harry Morgan of Omaha finished second with a 99 and Kahne Packer of Wilber took third with a 98.

Sara Thiellen of Ashland won the ladies competition by beating Ava Schmutte of Norris after both shot 95 in regulation. Norris 1 repeated as the junior high team champion while Lincoln St. Joseph won the 4-H team championship and Ashland 4-H 1 took the ladies team crown.

The Cornhusker Trap Shoot continues Friday.

Results

Individual results: 1, Wyatt Happle, Beatrice, 100. 2, Harry Morgan, Omaha Kiewit MS, 99. 3, Kahne Packer, Wilber 5 Clovers 4-H Green, 98. 4, Conner Parrish, Lincoln Irving MS, 97. 5, Jackson Norman, Omaha St. Wenceslaus Silver, 97. 6, Garrett Lange, Broken Bow Karp and Krow 4-H A, 96. 7, Hudson Werkmeister, McCook Republican River 4-H 1, 96. 8, Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland 4-H 1, 96. 9, Nathan Scott, Buffalo County 4-H 1, 96. 10, Trey Stoltenberg, Northwest 1, 96.

Ladies: 1, Sara Thiellen, Ashland 4-H 1, 95 (won shoot-off). 2, Ava Schmutte, Norris Ladies 1, 95. 3, Lillee Ludlow, Ashland 4-H 1, 93.

4-H teams: 1, Lincoln St. Joseph 1, 466. 2, 5 Clovers 4-H Green, 458. 3, Ashland 4-H 1, 452.

Ladies teams: 1, Ashland 4-H 1, 411. 2, Burwell Kittens, 375. 3, Norris Ladies 1, 351.

Junior high teams: 1, Norris 1, 446. 2, Beatrice 1, 443. 3, Centura Burgundy, 442.

