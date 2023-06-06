BILLINGS, Mont. — The Sioux City Bandits' second-half rally came up short as the Billings Outlaws pulled away for a 39-31 win Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Champions Indoor Football playoffs.

After Billings took a 7-0 lead on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Lorenz Stafan to Kris Lewis in the first quarter. Sioux City tied the game after a Fred Bruno TD run. The Outlaws regained the lead on a D’Nerius Antoine one-yard run before the period ended.

Stefan and Kalib Woods hooked up for an 11-yard TD in the second quarter with 18 seconds left before halftime, giving the Outlaws a 19-7 lead at the break.

The Bandits rallied to tie the game after intermission, as the third quarter ended with the score at 19-19.

Billings then outscored the Bandits 20-12 in the final stanza. Antoine had another 1-yard scoring run with 12:30 to play and Stefan found Woods for a five-yard score with 4:30 left to build the lead to 32-19.

The latter score was set up by a Damian Francis interception with 8:45 to play in the fourth quarter and Billings ahead 25-19. On the Bandits' next possession, Francis also forced a fumble.

The final 1:23 took 20 minutes to play as three touchdowns were scored in the last 43 seconds — including two by the Bandits.

Bandits quarterback Tasleem Wilson, returning after sitting out the regular season finale with an injury, was 12-27 for 129 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Bruno, Lenwood Joyner and Braden Meints all caught TDs passes.

Billings, which won its fifth straight game, hosted its first playoff game in 14 years in front of 1,054 fans.

The fourth-seeded Outlaws (7-4) will next play at the top seed Omaha Beef in the semifinals on June 10. The undefeated Beef received a first-round bye.

The Bandits (5-6) end the season with five straight losses.

Billings Gazette reporter John Letasky contributed to this story.