DES MOINES -- Bishop Heelan has come a long way since its season started on Nov. 26. The Crusaders dropped their first game of the year to the Cedar Rapids Xavier Saints, 62-54.

The Saints also beat Crusaders, 54-40, in last year’s Class 4A state title game.

Heelan avenged both losses iin this year's quarterfinals of this year's tournament, cruising past Xavier, 63-37, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Tuesday night.

“It means a lot to us,” Heelan guard Jada Newberg said postgame. “Ever since that (first) game, we just really wanted to get back and get revenge. We really wanted that game, but it was more special this game.”

Xavier and Heelan have a history with each other that extends beyond the 2022-23 season.

“They took one away from us last year,” Heelan head coach Darron Koolstra said. “Then, when we opened up (this season), we wanted to play good teams and go play them again. Why not learn from our mistakes? And we did. We got better from (the season-opener) on.”

Heelan and Xavier went back and forth during the first 10 minutes of the game. Then, Koolstra called a game-changing timeout when his team was down, 20-19, with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter.

Heelan held Xavier scoreless for about eight minutes of action after Koolstra stopped the game. Between the end of the second period and middle of the third, the Crusaders outscored the Saints, 28-0.

Guard Brooklyn Stanley said Koolstra didn't make any complicated adjustments during the timeout. Instead, he just told his team to relax.

“I mean, he just said we have to calm down,” Stanley said. “We knew what we were doing. We were all really amped up for sure. He just said, ‘Calm down, take it slow, trust each other, and they’ll fall. Some shots aren’t falling, but there’s a lot of game to be played.’”

Xavier couldn't recover from the blow Heelan dealt during the second and third quarters. The Crusaders held the Saints to single-digit scoring totals in the second, third, and fourth periods of the game. Xavier shot just over 39 percent from the floor on the game.

“We’re just getting out in the passing lanes,” Koolstra said. “You know, every team that we play, we use a different approach and might have a different game plan. Our kids buy into this defense. They know their jobs. We find a good spot for them in our defense where they can excel and be successful. That’s the beauty of it. That’s our job — to put players in positions where they can be successful. And that’s what’s happening.”

Big picture

Heelan is now 23-2 overall on the season. The Crusaders won the Missouri River Conference with a 13-1 record in league play.

Heelan has won its last 23 games after an 0-2 start to the season. The Crusaders have only lost to the Saints and the Sioux City East Raiders (17-5 overall, 11-2 conference) in 2022-23.

Stanley said teamwork has been the key ingredient to Heelan’s win streak, not a secret scheme or rotation.

“Teamwork, that’s all I gotta say, really,” Stanley said.

Up next

Heelan will play North Polk (22-2, 16-0) in the state semifinals on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Second-seeded North Polk defeated seventh-seeded Clear Creek Amana (18-4, 11-3), 61-30, Tuesday afternoon.

The winner of Thursday’s North Polk-Heelan game will take on No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes or No. 4 Ballard in the Class 4A state finals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Box score

BISHOP HEELAN (63)

Lauryn Peck 6-7 1-2 17, Brooklyn Stanley 5-12 6-8 16, Kenley Meis 4-10 0-0 8, Jada Newberg 5-8 4-6 14, Abby Lee 2-7 0-0 4, Maddie Demke 1-7 1-4 3, Addison Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0, Kiki Demke 0-1 0-0 0, Sophia Kuntz 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren LaFleur 0-1 0-0 0, Julie Verzal 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Porath 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie LaFleur 0-0 1-2 1. Karley Koob 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-12 63.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER: Emma Arnold 1-2 0-0 2, Libby Fandel 7-16 1-2 16, Sydney Huber 3-7 0-0 7, Kyla Mason 6-11 0-0 12, Lexi Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Madden Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Jaselle Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Ava Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Carley Jonker 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Rexroth 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Pilcher 0-0 0-0 0, Reese Komenda 0-1 0-0 0, Brooklyn Emerson 0-0 0-0 0. Maizey Fisher 0-0 0-0 0 Aaliyah Beier 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 1-2 37.

Bishop Heelan;13;22;18;10 — 63

Cedar Rapids Xavier;11;9;8;9 — 37

3-point goals – Heelan 9-18 (Peck 4-5, Newberg 4-6, Stanley 0-1, Meis 0-1, M. Demke 1-4, K. Demke 0-1). Xavier 2-11 (Arnold 0-1, Fandel 1-4, Huber 1-4, Turner 0-1, Beier 0-1). Rebounds – Heelan 30 (Meis 7, Stanley 5, Newberg 5, Lee 5). Xavier 28 (Arnold 4, Fandel 4, Huber 4, Kayla 4, Lang 4). Assists – Heelan 13 (Newberg 6). Xavier 6 (Fandel 2). Steals – Heelan 21 (Newberg 6, Meis 4, Stanley 4). Xavier (five with one). Turnovers – Heelan 13(Meis 4, Stanley 3). Xavier 25 (Arnold 5, Wilson 4). Total fouls – Heelan 5, Xavier 13. Fouled out – None.