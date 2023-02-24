SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan and MOC-Floyd Valley boys basketball teams moved within one game of the state tournament with wins Thursday night.

Heelan outdistanced Carroll 61-51 at home in the Class 3A Subdistrict 1 semifinals. The Crusaders (17-6) advance to play Webster City (18-3) in the substate finals at Fort Dodge High School at 7 p.m. Monday. Webster City edged ADM 57-52 in the other semifinal Thursday night.

Matt Noll led Heelan with 22 points and Carter Kuehl added 13 points.

In Class 3A Substate 2, top-seeded MOC-Floyd Valley got past rival Sioux Center 66-53 at home in the semifinals Thursday night. The Dutchmen (21-2) move on to face Algona (16-7) in the substate finals at Spencer High School at 7 p.m. Monday.

No individual statistics were immediately available from the MOC-FV-Sioux Center game.

Noll, a 6-foot-8-inch junior, leads the Crusaders in scoring and rebounds with averages of 17.7 points and 8.3 boards per game. Senior guard Carter Kuehl, who recently passed the 300 career point marks, is the team's second-leading scorer with 14 per contest.

Webster City is led by senior Jamie Grossoehem, who scores at a 16.4 points-per-game clip. Junior Briar Klaver and senior Ty McKinney are close behind with averages of 14.3 and 13.5, respectively.

Junior Jesse Van Kalsbeek leads MOC-Floyd Valley in scoring with 20 points-per-game. Close behind are seniors Ayden Klein and Luke Korver, who average 16.5 and 16 per game, respectively.

Van Kalsbeek is also the Dutchmen's top rebound, pulling down 7 boards per contest.

Algona, which has won seven games in a row, is led by sophomore Ben Helmers' 18.3 point-per-game average.