Seniors Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley’s all-state guard combo, were named co-MVPs of the Dakota XII Conference.
Two other starters on the Panthers’ Class A state championship team earned all-conference honors. Junior forward Jaxson Wingert was named to the second team, while senior guard Jaxon Hennies received honorable mention.
Below are boys and girls all-conference selections from the Dakota XII, Siouxland, War Eagle and Western Valley conferences for the 2022-23 season.
DAKOTA XII CONFERENCEFirst team boys all conference
Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley, 12
Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley, 12
Ethan Bruns, Sioux Falls Christian, 12
Porter Ihnen, Lennox, 11
Aiden Jensen, Madison, 12
Braydon Pankonen, Dell Rapids, 12
Second team boys all conference
Jaxson Wingert, Dakota Valley, 11
Easton Kempf, Elk Point-Jefferson, 12
Jack Henry, Dell Rapids, 11
Britton Mulder, Sioux Falls Christian, 10
Blake Thompson, Tea Area, 12
Jacob Vandeweerd, Canton, 12
Third team boys all conference
Sam Almas, Tea Area, 11
Ben Brooks, Madison, 10
Conner Eich, Lennox, 12
Reis Kirschenman, Tea Area, 12
Cole Snyder, S.F. Christian, 10
Derek Tieszen, Canton, 12
Honorable mention
Dakota Valley: Jaxon Hennies, 12
Elk Point-Jefferson: Chace Fornia, 12; Jakob Scarmon, 12
Dell Rapids: Camden Justice, 12
Lennox: Jaxon Plank, 12
Tri-Valley: Noah Haynes, 12
West CentraL: Erik Seten, 12
Vermillion: Zoan Robinson, 11
League co-MVPs: Bruns and Rosenquist, Dakota Valley
First team girls all conference
Mara Grant, Tea Area, 11
Laura Grinde, Tri-Valley, 11
Dani Highum, Lennox, 11
Brooke Jensen, Vermillion, 10
Ellie Lems, Sioux Falls Christian, 12
Katie Vasecka, Tea Area, 11
Second team girls all conference
Kasey Hanson, Vermillion, 10
Amanda Lease, Canton, 10
Andie Peters, Lennox, 9
Peyton Poppema, Sioux Falls Christian, 12
Melina Snoozy, Dakota Valley, 8
Molli Thornton, West Central, 12
Third team girls all conference
Cambell Fischer, West Central, 12
Zoey Gerry, Madison, 12
Leah Herbster, Vermillion, 12
Bentlee Kollbaum, Elk Point Jefferson, 10
Kaitlyn VanRoeckel, Elk Point Jefferson, 10
Brooklyn Voss, Vermillion, 11
Honorable mention
Dakota Valley: Jorja Vanderhul, 12
Tri-Valley: Steph Bushmann, 12; Ava Pearson, 12
Lennox: Ryan Hanssen, 10
Sioux Falls Christian: Moriah Harrison, 12; Jaxsyn Swift, 11
Tea Area: Kendra McKinney, 12
Dell Rapids: Jenna Miller, 9; Liz Price, 12
Madison: Audrey Nelson, 11
Canton: Brynn Oakland, 10; Danica Rozeboom, 11
West Central: Tessa Vanoverbeke, 12
League MVP: Ellie Lems, Sioux Falls Christian
Final girls standings
Vermillion, 10-0
SF Christian, 9-1
West Central, 7-3
Tea Area, 6-4
Lennox, 6-4
Canton, 4-6
Dakota Valley, 4-6
Tri Valley, 4-6
Elk Point Jefferson, 3-7
Madison, 1-9
Dell Rapids, 1-9
SIOUXLAND CONFERENCEFirst team girls all conference
***Addison Klosterbuer, Central Lyon, 12
***Desta Hoogendoorn, Central Lyon, 11
***Madison Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 12
***Emily Ter Wee, West Lyon, 12
Gianna Klarenbeek, West Lyon, 12
Claire Johnson, Sheldon, 12
Willow Bleeker, Sioux Center, 12
*** = unanimous selection
Second team girls all conference
Afton Schlumbohm, Central Lyon, 12
Marissa Ackerman, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 12
Bria Wasmund, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 12
Tatum Schmalbeck, Sioux Center, 12
Ava Packebush, Okoboji, 11
Third team girls all conference
Randi Childress, West Lyon, 12
Margo Schuiteman, Sioux Center, 10
Maddie Pottebaum, MOC-Floyd Valley, 11
Lindsay Haken, George-Little Rock, 9
Ashtyn Kelderman, Boyden-Hull, 11
Honorable mention
Boyden-Hull: Jenny Luevano, 12
Central Lyon: Dionne Jansma, 12
George-Little Rock: Wyleigh Steenhoven, 10
MOC-Floyd Valley: Amanda Hulstein, 12
Okoboji: Carly Carstens, 12
Rock Valley: Miylie Zomer, 10
Sheldon: Katelyn Grady, 12
Sibley-Ocheyedan: Zoe Ackerman, 11
Sioux Center: Cori Harald, 11
West Lyon: Evy Knoblock, 11
Final girls standings
Central Lyon, 18-0
Sibley-Ocheyedan, 15-3
Sioux Center, 13-5
West Lyon, 14-4
Rock Valley, 9-9
Okoboji, 8-10
MOC-Floyd Valley, 7-11
George Little-Rock, 3-15
Boyden-Hull, 2-16
Sheldon, 1-17
First team boys all conference
***Zach Lutmer, Central Lyon, 12
***Andrew Austin, Central Lyon, 12
Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon, 11
Ayden Klein, MOC-Floyd Valley, 12
Luke Korver, MOC-Floyd Valley, 12
Jesse Van Kalsbeek, MOC-Floyd Valley, 11
Kylar Fritz, Sioux Center, 12
*** = unanimous selection
Second team boys all conference
Devan Van Wythe, West Lyon, 12
Carson Hoogeveen, West Lyon, 10
Cael Van Beek, Sioux Center, 11
Drew Denekas, George-Little Rock, 11
Brycen Zomer, Rock Valley, 12
Third team boys all conference
Blake Aalbers, MOC-Floyd Valley, 10
Darren Meyer, West Lyon, 12
Tyler Roseberry, Sioux Center, 12
Carter Kleinwolterink, Boyden-Hull, 9
Blake Radke, Sheldon. 12
Honorable mention
Boyden Hull: Blake Moser, 11
Central Lyon: Josh Elbert, 12
George-Little-Rock: Brandon Van Briesen, 12
MOC-Floyd Valley: Austin Oolman, 12
Okoboji: Caleb Simington, 10
Rock Valley: Ryan Strait, 12
Sheldon: Anthony Provost, 12
Sibley-Ocheyedan: Sam Chambers, 12
Sioux Center: Carson Bruhn, 11
West Lyon: Trevor Ciesieski, 11
Final boys standings
Central Lyon, 17-1
MOC-Floyd Valley, 16-2
West Lyon, 14-4
Sioux Center, 12-6
George-Little Rock, 8-10
Rock Valley, 8-10
Boyden-Hull, 6-12
Okoboji, 6-12
Sheldon, 3-15
Sibley-Ocheyedan, 0-18
WAR EAGLE CONFERENCEFirst team girls all conference
Gracie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian, 12
Cassady Dekkers, Unity Christian, 12
Whitney Jensen, Remsen St. Mary’s, 11
Mya Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s, 11
Bailey Boeve, Hinton, 9
Kora Alesch, MMCRU, 12
Mia Danielson, West Sioux, 12
Makenzie Hughes, Akron-Westfield, 10
Second team all-conference
Jaelye Woudstra, Unity Christian, 10
Carmindee Ricke, Remsen St. Mary’s, 11
Ashlyn Kovarna, Hinton, 11
Avery Schlenger, MMCRU, 12
Addi Dekkers, West Sioux, 12
Alyssa Nemesio, Akron-Westfield, 12
Miyah Whitehead, Gehlen, 12
Payton Reimers, Harris-Lake Park, 11
Kylee Schiphoff, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 10
Makiah De Jager, Trinity Christian, 11
Honorable mention
A-W: Allie. Swoyer, 10
HMS: Abby Douma, 10;
Hinton: Aubree Lake, 12
HLP: Allison Wallace, 12
GC: Rysaiah Sitzmann, 10
MMCRU: Jadyn Young, 11
RSM: Claire Schroeder, 11
South O’Brien: Tatiana Conley, 12
TC: Anna Postma, 12
WS: Molly Hulshof, 11
UC: Jadyn Hofmeyer, 10
Final girls standings
Unity Christian, 10-0
Remsen St. Mary’s, 9-1
Hinton, 8-2
MMCRU, 6-4
West Sioux, 6-4
Akron-Westfield, 5-5
Gehlen, 4-6
Harris-Lake Park, 3-7
HMS, 2-8
Trinity Christian, 2-8
South O’Brien, 0-10
First team boys all conference
Jaxon Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s, 12
Collin Homan, Remsen St. Mary’s, 10
Mason Coppock, West Sioux, 12
Booker Walsh, West Sioux, 12
Brady Lynott, West Sioux, 12
Keaton Bonderson, Gehlen, 12
Boston Riedemann, South O’Brien, 12
Tyce Van Beek, Unity Christian, 12
Carson Peirce, Hinton, 12
Kooper Ebel, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 12
Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Second team boys all conference
Ryan Willman, Remsen St. Mary’s, 12
Keaton Logan, Gehlen, 12
Hudson Oolman, South O’Brien, 12
Braeden Bosma, Unity Christian, 10
Caden Winters, Hinton, 12
Cael Ortmann, Remsen St. Mary’s, 12
Tyce Gunderson, Harris-Lake Park, 12
Jackson Marnach, Akron-Westfield, 11
Brayson Mulder, MMCRU, 9
Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, 9
Honorable mention
A-W: Tatum Wilken, 11
Hinton: Beau DeRocher, 12
H-LP: Caleb Hemphill, 11
Gehlen: Drake Derocher, 12
MMCRU: Kyler Bork, 11
SO: Willie Conley, 11
W-S: Jordan Rehder, 12
Trinty Christian: Eli Klein, 12
Final boys standings
Remsen St. Mary’s, 10-0
West Sioux, 9-1
Gehlen, 8-2
South O’Brien, 6-4
Unity Christian, 6-4
Hinton, 5-5
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 4-6
Harris-Lake Park, 3-7
Akron-Westfield, 2-9
MMCRU, 2-8
Trinity Christian, 0-10
WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCEFirst team girls all conference
Makenna Bowman, Kingsley Pierson, 12
*Sydney Doeschot, Kingsley Pierson, 9
Trista Ohlmeier, MVAOCOU, 10
Shae Dutler, Ridge View, 12
*Madison Stowater, Ridge View, 11
*Kacy Miller, West Monona, 11
Jaeden Ferris, Westwood, 12
*Ashlyn Davis, Westwood, 10
Brenna Johnson, Westwood, 09
*unanimous selection
Second team all-conference
Avery Schroeder, Kingsley Pierson, 12
Brooklyn Roder, Lawton Bronson, 12
Reagan Seuntjens, MVAOCOU, 10
Makynlee Yockey, MVAOCOU, 10
Krista Sibenaller, OABCIG, 12
Maddie Thomas, River Valley, 12
Jalyn Struble, West Monona, 11
Ella Hanner, Westwood, 11
Kaylee Utesch, Woodbury Central, 12
Final girls standings
Westwood 9-0
Kingsley Pierson 8-1 (tournament champs)
MVAOCOU 6-3
West Monona 6-3
Ridge View 6-3
River Valley 4-5
OABCIG 3-6
Lawton Bronson 2-7
Woodbury Central 1-8
Siouxland Christian 0-9
First team boys all conference
*Beau Goodwin, Kingsley Pierson, 11
Conner Beelner, Kingsley Pierson, 12
Boston Doeschot, Kingsley Pierson, 12
*Beckett DeJean, OABCIG, 12
*Kane Ladwig, OABCIG, 12
Kellen Jensen, Ridge View, 10
Caleb Burns, River Valley, 12
Elijah Claeys, Siouxland Christian, 12
*Landon Blatchford, West Monona, 12
Brody Muenchrath, Westwood, 10
Carson Topf, Westwood, 11
*unanimous selection
Second team boys all conference
Gage Semple, Lawton Bronson, 10
Harry Spicer, MVAOCOU, 10
Treyten Kolar, OABCIG, 12
Griffin Diersen, OABCIG, 12
Kyler Wunschel, Ridge View, 12
Nolan Porter, Siouxland Christian, 12
Micah Sorensen, West Monona, 12
Drew Kluender, Woodbury Central, 11
Final boys standings
OABCIG 9-0
Kingsley Pierson 8-1 (tournament champs)
West Monona 6-3
Ridge View 6-3
Westwood 5-4
Siouxland Christian 4-5
Lawton Bronson 4-5
Woodbury Central 2-7
River Valley 1-8
MVAOCOU 0-9