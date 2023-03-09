SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff and Dordt qualified Wednesday night for the 16-team NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship next week in Sioux City.

Konnor Sudmann poured in a game high 30 points as the Chargers moved past Indiana Tech 87-79 in a second-round contest in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Dordt advanced to the national tourney in Sioux City for the fourth time in five years after beating Mayville State 82-66 in a second-round game in Sioux Center Wednesday. Karly Gustafson led the Defenders with 24 points and three rebounds.

Briar Cliff, a No. 4 seed, will face No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan in the Round of 16 at the Tyson Evnets Center at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Dordt, a No. 2 seed, will meet No. 3 seed Montana Western at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyson.

Besides Indiana Wesleyan, the top seeds in the brackets include Thomas More (Ky.), Central Methodist (Mo.) and Cambellsville (Ky.)

The national tournament begins at 1 p.m. Monday with a matchup between Central Methodist and Texas Wesleyan.

After Round of 16 games on Monday and Tuesday, the quarterfinals will take place on Wednesday. Following a day of rest Thursday, March 16, the Final Four teams will meet in the semifinals at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17, with the championship game set for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

In Wednesday night's second round game in Fort Wayne, the host Indiana Tech took its largest lead of the game, 46-37 two minutes into the third quarter. But Briar Cliff began to chip away at the Warrior lead over the next seven minutes of play, outscoring Tech 18-8.

The Chargers took a 55-54 lead after Peyton Wingert's second straight 3-pointer and third of the quarter. Indiana Tech would regain the lead, 59-57 heading into the fourth quarter.

Sudmann opened the fourth quarter scoring with a layup and proceeded to take over the BC offense. She scored 17 of the Cliff's 30 points in the quarter on 4-of-8 shooting while going 9-for-10 from the free throw line.

The Warriors held the lead for the first five minutes of the fourth, before a timely 3-pointer from Wingert, her sixth of the game, started a 12-0 Charger run. With the lead in hand, Sudmann iced the game at the free throw line, converting 7-of-8 attempts in the final minute of play.

Sudmann led with 30 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Wingert knocked down six 3-pointers and totaled seven rebounds. Benne added 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

In Wednesday night's second round game in Sioux Center, Dordt started slowly, trailing 11-2 with 6:31 left in the first quarter. A Janie Schoonhoven basket started a 10-0 Dordt run that ended at the 4:39 mark with a Karly Gustafson bucket and the Defenders never trailed again.

The lead grew to 45-27 with 3:25 left in the half after Macey Nielson's fourth three of the game and Dordt settled for a 49-34 halftime lead.

Mayville State whittled away at the 19-point cushion, reducing it to 59-49 with 3:07 left in the game, but a pair of Bailey Beckman baskets and a Macy Sievers three-point bucket helped Dordt to a 67-53 lead. Beckman scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter.

Schoonhoven added 14 points and seven rebounds and Macey Nielson had 14 points.