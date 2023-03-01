SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Briar Cliff claimed its first GPAC postseason women's basketball tournament title with a 86-69 victory on the road over Dordt Tuesday night.

With the victory, the Chargers claimed an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament. Dordt also receives an automatic bid as the league's regular season champion.

The NAIA will announce the 64-team field and pairings at 6 p.m. Thursday. The first two rounds will be played at campus sites, with the 16 highest-seeded teams hosting four-team pods. The 16 opening round site winners will advance to the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship, March 13-18, at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

Making the school's first appearance in the Great Plains Athletic Conference's tournament championship game, the Chargers (24-7) handed No. 4-ranked Dordt (28-3) its first loss of the season at DeWitt Gym.

In the decisive fourth quarter, Chargers dominated, shooting 72.7% from the field, including 3-for-4 from three-point range, and knocking down five free throws.

The Charger lead dipped below double-digits for just a moment, after Dordt's Karly Gustafson hit a basket. But a Payton Slaughter jumper shortly after gave the Chargers a 67-56 lead. Back-to-back treys from Peyten Wingert and Konnor Sudmann pushed the lead to 19 points, the largest of the night, with 2:34 remaining.

The Briar Cliff starters scored 22 of the 24 fourth quarter points, and 75 of the 86 total points.

Madelyn Deitchler scored the game's first points, followed by a Dordt bucket to tie the game. Briar Cliff regained the advantage on the ensuing possession with a Sudmann basket. The Chargers would hold the lead throughout the rest of the game.

Leading 9-7 with five minutes left in the first quarter, the Chargers poured in 22 points to close the period and take a nine-point lead. Briar Cliff was red-hot in the opening period, sinking 12-of-17 field goal attempts with six assists, 3-of-4 from deep and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

Five straight points from Kennedy Benne in the second quarter gave the Chargers their largest lead of the half, 46-40. The Defenders answered with a 9-2 run to cut the halftime deficit to 48-39.

Dordt continued to battle, cutting the lead to six points midway through the third quarter. A timely 3-pointer from Cadence Davis at the 3:16 mark of the quarter put Briar Cliff back up to double-digits.

Slaughter tied her season-high with 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting and added eight rebounds, two steals and two assists

Sudmann added 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Wingert chipped in with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Deitchler had 12 points, seven boards and three assists.

The Chargers shot 58.2% from the field, 62.5% from deep with 10, 3-pointers, and 70.6% from the free throw line. Briar Cliff scored 36 points in the paint, 20 points off turnovers and had seven second chance points.