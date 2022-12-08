Briar Cliff women knock off #25 Morningside, fueled by big second quarter

SIOUX CITY -- A dominant second quarter helped carry Briar Cliff University to an 76-54 win over #25 Morningside University in a crosstown women's basketball rivalry game Wednesday night.

After a 11-11 tie at the end of the first quarter, the Chargers outscored the Mustangs, 30-6 in the second stanza. Following an early Morningside bucket, Briar Cliff held them scoreless for over six minutes of play. The Chargers forced 11 Mustang turnovers with seven steals and scored 21 points off turnovers.

Kennedy Benne poured in 10 points, including three, 3-point shots in the quarter, while Madelyn Deitchler had eight points and four rebounds.

Payton Slaughter was all over the court with two points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in eight minutes of floor time. Slaughter closed the half by corralling a rebound and knocking down a mid-range jumper as time expired.

After halftime, the Chargers extended their lead to 29 points after back-to-back Konnor Sudmann 3-pointers. Sudmann had 12 points in the quarter on 3-of-5 shooting and connected on 4-of-7 from the charity stripe.

BC took their largest lead of the night, 32 points, in the fourth quarter. The Chargers held onto a 20+ point advantage throughout the fourth quarter on their way to the 22 point win.

Benne totaled 20 points, three steals and four triples. Sudmann added 18 points, four assists and three boards.

Deitchler posted her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 boards. Slaughter chipped in six points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds.

Statistically, the contest was less one-sided than it seemed. Morningside had higher field goal, three-point, and free-throw percentages, but Briar Cliff's additional six buckets over the course of 18 attempts, 26 points off of turnovers, and 14 second chance points added up in the loss.

Morningside, which shot 39.6 percent in the contest, had 24 turnovers to the Chargers' 14, and had just seven points off turnovers and two second chance points.

The Mustangs had 24 points in the paint and 29 bench points, besting BCU in both categories.

Chloe Lofstrom led Morningside in scoring with 13 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Lily Vollertsen followed with 10 points off the bench.

Sophia Peppers had six points, while Lauren Hedlund and Olivia Larsen each had five.

Morningside fell to 4-5 and 2-4 in the GPAC. The Mustangs will look to bounce back against Northwestern in a GPAC contest at 2 p.m. Saturday in Orange City.

The Chargers, who improved to 7-3 and 4-2 in the conference, will host GPAC foe Midland at 2 p.m. Saturday.