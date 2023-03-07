FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Six Briar Cliff players scored in double figures Tuesday night as the Chargers raced past Missouri Baptist 77-65 in the opening round of the NAIA women's basketball national tournament.

The Chargers, the No. 4 seed in the the Fort Wayne pod, move on to face Indiana Tech at 5 p.m. Central Time Wednesday in Indiana Tech's home gym in Fort Wayne. The winner will advance to the final site for the NAIA championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

Indiana Tech beat Bryan in the other opening round game Tuesday in Fort Wayne.

Missouri Baptist jumped out to a 19-16 lead after the first quarter, but the Chargers outscored the Spartans 17-5 in the second quarter to take a 33-24 halftime lead.

The Chargers maintained their advantage in the second half, hitting some key shots and free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.

Payton Slaughter led Briar Cliff with 19 points vs. Missouri Baptist. The Chargers also received double-figure scoring from Madelyn Deitchier (14); Konnor Sudmann (13); Kaegan Held (11) and Peyton Wingert and Kennedy Benne (10 each).

Briar Cliff, which earned an automatic bid to the NAIA tournament by winning the GPAC Tournament championship game over regular season Dordt, improved to 27-5.