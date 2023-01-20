Briar Cliff women's basketball team knocks off Northwestern in battle of ranked squads

SIOUX CITY -- In a battle of NAIA ranked women's basketball teams, Briar Cliff downed Northwestern behind a strong fourth quarter effort, snapping a four-game winning stream for the Red Raiders.

The No. 21-ranked Chargers, bouncing back from a loss Saturday to league leader Dordt, moved into sole possession of second place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Briar Cliff improved to 10-3 in the conference, a half game ahead of No. 15-ranked Northwestern (9-3).

The Chargers are two games back of third-ranked Dordt, which beat College of St. Mary's 91-46 Thursday night to improve to 12-1 in the league.

Briar Cliff and Northwestern traded baskets to open the contest as both teams began feeling each other out in the second meeting of 2022-23. The Raiders ended the opening quarter on an 11-5 spurt, taking a 15-13 advantage into the second quarter.

The second quarter proved to be a back and forth affair, as neither team could establish much of an advantage. The largest lead of the game, for any team, came in the second quarter with the Red Raiders leading 22-17 with just over six minutes left in the half. The Chargers responded with a bucket and a 3-pointer to quickly draw even once again. Sudmann started to heat up in the quarter, scoring eight of the 12 points.

Northwestern outscored the Chargers 13-12 to take a 28-25 lead into the locker room.

Briar Cliff came out firing in the third quarter, going on an 11-3 run in the first two and a half minutes of play. The Chargers scored more in the third quarter (27) than they did in the first half (25). BCU led by as many as nine points, 52-43, late in the period, but Northwestern used the final two minutes to cut into that deficit to only trail by three heading into the final frame, 52-49.

The Raiders got the first points of the fourth quarter thanks to a layup from Molly Schany. Briar Cliff used their full court press to ignite a 6-0 spurt to build their lead back up to seven points at 58-51. After a Red Raider time out, Hali Anderson would stop the bleeding with a clutch three.

But a 10-0 run lift the Chargers to the win Newman Flanagan Center, as the two teams split the regular season meetings.

Madelyn Deitchler and Konnor Sudmann paced the Chargers with 23 and 18 points, respectively. Deitchler also grabbed three rebounds, and forced three steals. Sudmann recorded 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Wingert was the only other Charger to score in double-digits with 13 points.

Northwestern's Molly Schany recorded her third double-double of the season in the effort and 11th of her career, with 11 points and 11 rebounds..

Maddie Jones added 15 points and Anderson had 11.

The Charger women are back on Ray Nacke Court on Saturday when they host College of Saint Mary at 2 p.m.

The Red Raiders will next host Concordia Saturday in Orange City.

Up Next: