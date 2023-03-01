DES MOINES – Madison Brouwer had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as fourth-seeded Sibley-Ocheyedan cruised in a 2A state quarterfinal Tuesday, 60-39, over Iowa City Regina at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Generals (22-3) never trailed in a dominating effort from start to finish in their first state appearance since 1997 and played like they were state tournament veterans and not a relative newcomers.

“The support we’ve received from our community and our preparedness coming in the week, we were really hungry to go out there and show up…kind of proved we deserved to be here,” Brouwer said.

Zoe Ackerman added 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting for Sibley-Ocheyedan.

The Generals shot 60 percent from inside the arc, scored 46 points in the paint and registered 18 assists on 25 of their field goal makes.

“Wow,” Sibley-Ocheyedan coach Zach Wessels said. “That is nice. We play with to the wide open girl. We are very unselfish so that is so much fun to see. This team really doesn’t care who scores, they just want to win.”

Relentless effort on defense set the tone early for the Generals.

Sibley-Ocheyedan held Regina scoreless for the first 4 minutes and 57 seconds as it built a 8-0 lead. Then with the game 12-0, the Generals used a 9-0 run with Madison Brouwer putting the exclamation point on it with an offensive rebound and put back to make it 21-9 with 5:15 left in the second quarter.

S-O would continue to be aggressive on both ends of the quarter and would extend its lead to 28-12 at half.

“The 1-3-1 zone we were in we really rotated well,” Wessels added. “We located their shooters and making it tough on them. We correlated that to some run outs, so we got into transition pretty well. That was a really nice start.”

Brouwer had 12 points, four rebounds and five steals at the break. The Generals’ aggressive approach all over the court forced Regina into 12 first-half turnovers and the Regals shot just 22 percent from the field, 5 of 22 and just 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Sibley-Ocheyedan kept their foot on the gas to open the third using a 9-0 run to extend its lead to 37-14 on an Olivia Hensch layup. That lead reached 27 by the end of the third, 49-22.

By midway through the fourth, Wessels was beginning to clear his bench.

“Just real excited to go play another game with my teammates,” Brouwer said of the semifinals where Sibley-Ocheyedan will take on two-time defending 2A state champion Dike-New Hartford Friday at 10 a.m.

IOWA CITY REGINA (39) – Alli Clark 3-8 3-6 9, Grace Gaarde 4-10 0-0 10, Ella McLaughlin 4-7 0-0 8, Morgan Miller 4-15 0-0 11, Morgan Squiers 0-2 0-0 0, Dani Laughlin 0-6 1-2 1, Caitlin Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Lucy Nolte 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Keune 0-0 0-0 0, Maggie Sueppel 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Squiers 0-0 0-0 0, Madelyn Greve 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Trenkamp 0-0 0-0 0. Jillian Panther 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 4-8 39.

SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN (60) – Bria Wasmund 0-5 3-4 3, Zoe Ackerman 8-11 0-1 17, Marissa Ackerman 2-7 2-2 6, Olivia Hensch 3-7 0-0 6, Madison Brouwer 12-19 4-5 28, Alayna Wingate 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Saylor 0-0 0-0 0, Jadyn Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Shaelyn Kruger 0-1 0-0 0, Keytin Elser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 9-12 60.

Iowa City Regina;7;5;10;17 – 39

Sibley-Ocheyedan;10;18;21;11 – 60

3-point goals – ICR 5-26 (Clark 0-1, Gaarde 2-6, McLaughlin 0-1, Miller 3-12, Mo. Squiers 0-1, Laughlin 0-4, Nolte 0-1). S-O 1-11 (Wasmund 0-4, Z. Ackerman 1-2, M. Ackerman 0-1, Hensch 0-3, Brouwer 0-1). Rebounds – ICR 28 (Gaarde 8). S-O 35 (Brouwer 10). Assists – ICR 8 (Gaarde 4). S-O 18 (Wasmund 7). Steals – ICR 6 (McLaughlin 2). S-O 10 (Brouwer 5). Turnovers – ICR 17 (Clark 5). S-O 14 (Wasmund 5). Total fouls – Regina 13, S-O 10. Fouled out – None.