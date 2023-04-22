SIOUX CITY -- Morningside fans got a chance Saturday afternoon to see the potential successors to Joe Dolincheck this fall.

Dolincheck, a two-time NAIA Player of the Year, completed his eligibility last season, finishing as Morningside's career leader in passing and total offense. He led the Mustangs to two NAIA national champions his sophomore and junior seasons, and a 10-0 record last season before a hand injury limited his throwing in the Mustangs' quarterfinal loss to Kaiser (Fla.)

Four quarterbacks -- Lennx Brown, Trent Luera, Dallas Kluender and Kale Bird -- played in Saturday's spring game at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Head coach Steve Ryan said he expects Luera and Brown to head into the fall camp competing for the starting job.

"Right now, it's kind of between Trent and Lennx," Ryan said after the spring game. "I'm gonna evaluate them from today. They both did some really good things. Those guys have been competing really well throughout the spring."

Luera, a transfer from Fresno, Calif., and Brown, a converted wide receiver from Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln, both showed off their arms and legs in the spring game, as each completed long passes to receivers for scores and scrambled for first downs.

As a sophomore last season, Brown stepped in to play quarterback in the first round of the playoffs after Dolincheck sat out due to his injury.

Luera comes to Morningside after two seasons at Santa Barbara City College, where he shared playcalling duties with starter Alex Johnson. Last season for the Vaqueros, Luera completed 31 of 51 passes, or 60.8%, for six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Morningside lost 29 graduating seniors from the 2022 squad, including about a dozen starters. Ryan said he's never had to replace many players in an offseason during his tenure.

The spring practice gave the coaching staff a head start on identifying players to step into key roles next fall.

Ryan mentioned K.J. Williams, Isaac Pingel and Malik Hampton as three players who excelled this spring.

"K.J. Williams had a great spring for us. He had a real nice long run today," Ryan said of the senior running back from North Liberty, Iowa. "I'm really expecting a lot out of him."

Pingel, a senior linebacker from Spencer, Iowa, and Hampton, a redshirt freshman safety from Wildwood, Mo., came up with some key defensive plays for the Mustangs Saturday.

Following the tradition established by Ryan, the spring game matched the defensive players, wearing maroon jersey and nicknamed "The Wolfpack," vs. the offensive players, wearing white jersey and nicknamed the "The Herd." Under the rules, each team earned points for various plays such as scoring touchdowns and forcing turnovers.

After the Herd took a commanding 63-28 lead, the Wolfpack ralled in the final two minutes to pull out a 87-83 victory.

"It usually ends up being within about five points," Ryan said. "It looked like the offense was going to win today. That's what happens sometimes."

Morningside opens the 2023 season on the road on Aug. 26 vs. a tough non-conference opponent, Benedictine (Kan.). The Ravens advanced to the quarterfinals of the NAIA playoffs last season, losing to Indiana Wesleyan, 24-13.