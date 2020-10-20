Buena Vista University graduate Nate Bjorkgren named Indiana Pacers head coach

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University graduate Nate Bjorkgren has been hired as head coach of the Indiana Pacers.

“We are very pleased and excited to have Nate as our new coach," Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard noted on the team’s website. “This was an extensive and thorough search, and when we reached the conclusion, we felt strongly Nate is the right coach for us at the right time. He comes from a winning background, has experienced championship success, is innovative and his communication skills along with his positivity are tremendous. We all look forward to a long, successful partnership in helping the Pacers move forward.”

“I am honored to take on the role as head coach of the Indiana Pacers,” Bjorkgren said on the team’s site. “This is something I have prepared for during my career. I want to thank Kevin, Chad (Buchanan), Kelly (Krauskopf), Larry Bird, Donnie Walsh, and Herb and Steve Simon for this opportunity. I also want to thank Nick Nurse for giving me my first professional coaching job 14 years ago.

"I'm looking forward to working with this great team to achieve our goal as NBA champions,” he added.