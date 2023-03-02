LINCOLN – Hartington Cedar Catholic scored the first seven points and kept extending its lead from there to top Johnson-Brock 69-36 in the first round of the Class D1 state tournament on Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Senior guard Makenna Noecker had 16 of her 25 points in the first half to help the third-seeded Trojans (21-6) build up a 36-12 halftime advantage over the Eagles, who were making their first state appearance since 1994.

Laney added 10 points for Cedar Catholic, which faces second-seeded Centura in Friday’s semifinal round.

Johnson-Brock 8 4 7 17 -- 36

Cedar Catholic 20 16 12 -- 21

JOHNSON-BROCK (21-6): Brooklyn Behrends 6; Halle Rasmussen 2; Natalie Knipplemeyer 4; Chloe Vice 3; Taryn Ottemann 13; Anna Lillenas 2; Brooklyn Buchmeier; Natalie Clark 4; Charlotte Metschke 2.

HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (21-6): Makenna Noecker 25; Katy Jones 8; Samantha Pick 2; Laney Kathol 10; Lauren Bernecker 5; Melayna McGregor 2; Bailey Hochstein 3; Katelyn Arens 3; Addison Walter 8; Savannah Pick 3.