Top-ranked Central Lyon earned a spot in the Iowa Class 1A boys state basketball tournament, while Sioux Central's bid to join the Lions in the Class 2A field fell short Saturday night.

Central Lyon (21-1) earned the #1 seed for the Class 2A state tournament after crusing past Treyner 82-57 in the Substate 9 finals at Sioux City East High School.

The Lions will meet #8 seed Des Moines Christian in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. on March 6 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Zach Lutmer, a University of Iowa football recruit, led four Central Lyon players in double figures with 22 points. Andrew Austin added 17, followed by Reece Vander Zee (14) and Ephraim Hoefert (11).

Losing for the first time this season, Sioux Central dropped a 69-67 heartbreaker to Carroll Kuemper Catholic in a Class 2A substate finals at OABCIG High School.

Jacob Hargens, the Rebels' all-time leading scorer and rebounder, recorded a double-double with 31 points and 11 boards. Carter Boetcher added 17 points.

Carson Kanne's 20 points led three Kuemper players in double figures. Dawson Gifford added 15 and Brock Badding had 10.

Sioux Central head coach Stephen Tjaden said his team struggled to stop the Knights dribble penetration and dealt with foul trouble throughout the game.

"I really loved how we battled as a team all night, made some big plays and got ourselves in a position to have the lead in the fourth quarter," Tjaden said. "Unfortunately, we came up short.

"Starting a season 23-0 is very difficult, these guys stepped up night and night out, but tonight just was not in the cards for us."