DES MOINES -- Central Lyon's Big 3 combined for 63 points as the Lions captured the school's first state championship in boys basketball Friday.

Breaking open a tight game late, the top-ranked Lions outdistanced Western Christian 72-59 in an all-Northwest Iowa Class 2A final at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Zach Lutmer scored a game-high 25 points, Reece Vander Zee added 21 points and Andrew Austin chipped in with 18. The trio, the Lions' three top scorers, each landed spots on the Class 2A All-Tournament team, with Austin selected as the team captain.

The win gave Central Lyon state championships in boys basketball and football in the same school year, the first Iowa school to do so since 2006. (Central Lyon shares a football program with neighboring George Little-Rock.)

Lutmer, who starred on the football team as a quarterback and defensive back, earned First-Team All-State basketball honors last season.

In the decisive fourth quarter Friday, Lutmer scored nine points as the 6-foot-1-inch senior guard penetrated the lane for jumpers and layups and also hit from outside.

As the period began, with the Lions ahead by six, Central Lyon head coach Ben Gerleman called a set play for Lutmer, who rubbed off a screen to get open, took a pass from Reece Vander Zee and then drained a shot from behind the three-point arch, increasing the Lions' lead to 53-44.

"They came out in a zone and we ran a play that we literally put in the first day of practice. We really hadn't run it all year," Gerleman said. "We executed it, got the ball where it needed to go on time, kicked it out and he just drilled it. It was perfect execution by everyone."

"That might have been the biggest shot of the game because, going from a six to a nine-point lead, that's a lot more pressure on them."

SCORING DROUGHT

Less than three minutes later, after a Lutmer fast-break layup and a Vander Zee lay in, the margin grew to 13. The buckets capped a 13-0 run by Central Lyon, as the Lions held Western Christian scoreless for over five minutes.

"In the first half, we didn't get back on defense very well," Vander Zee said. "We had to stop the transition buckets. Once we got back, we could get our defense set. They had a hard time scoring. We have athletes all around the court and that showed defensively."

Tate Van Regenmorter, who led Western Christian with 19 points, gave credit to Central Lyon defenders for taking his team "out of what we normally do."

"I thought we weren't ourselves today, and we paid the price for it," he said.

After a timeout, Western Christian broke the scoring drought on Tate Van Regenmorter's three-point shot with 4:47 to play, cutting the lead to 59-49 with 4:15 to play. Less than a minute later, Van Regenmorter's traditional three-point play trimmed the margin to seven, 59-52.

But the Lions answered with four straight points on a Vander Zee drive-in layup and a Lutmer bucket after he rebounded his own missed shot. That extended the lead to 63-52 with 2:55 left.

With the Wolfpack forced to foul, Austin nailed four straight free throws and Lutmer hit a pair of charity shots down the stretch to seal the win.

Tate VanRegenmorter single-handily tried to keep the Wolfpack in the game late, scoring 10 of the team's fourth quarter points.

The 6-foot-3-inch senior, who has commited to play basketball at Morningside next fall, scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arch. His younger brother, Kaden, added 10 points.

The brothers, who combined for 41 points in the 79-61 victory over Roland-Story in the semifinals, were both named to the All-Tournament Team.

Lutmer credited his fellow All-Tournament Team honorees -- Austin and Vander Zee -- for coming through with big games on a big stage.

"Andrew, he scores a lot inside. I can drive and throw it up to him. I know he's going to go get it and that's the same thing with Reece. When we're on the fast break, I just throw it and let him go get it," Lutmer said.

"They're both big guys and super athletic. They're some of the most athletic people I've ever played with, and I'm going to college next year to play Division I football, so that's something," added Lutmer, who has signed to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes next fall.

ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA FINAL

Though the two high schools are separated by less than 30 miles, Central Lyon and Western Christian did not face each other during the regular season. The last time the two teams met, the Wolfpack eliminated the Lions in the district finals in 2021, the same year Western Christian won the Class 2A title vs. rival Boyden-Hull.

Last year, Central Lyon advanced to the state finals, but lost to one of their rivals, Rock Valley, in the title game.

The sting of that defeat was a powerful motivator for this year's Lions team, with most of their key contributors returning. In the locker room at halftime Friday, Austin used the experience as a rallying cry.

"I told the team, we're going to win. We will will," he said. "I had to get that in their heads."

TIGHT FIRST HALF

The two teams traded blows in a first half that featured a half dozen lead changes and ties, as neither squad led by more than seven. Central Lyon jumped out early, 7-4 on a fallaway jumper by Austin. The Wolfpack grabbed their first lead on a three-pointer by Tate Van Regenmorter two minutes later.

Lutmer then scored five straight points, on a postup basket in the laen, and a three-pointer to put the Lions up 16-11 with 55 seconds left. Chandler Pollema's driving shot as the horn sounded banked off the glass and in, cutting the deficit to 16-13 at the end of the period.

Western Christian took a seven-point lead with just over two minutes left in the half, but the Lions tied the score at 32 at halftime, following a Vander Zee three-pointer, two free throws from Lutmer and an Austin lay in after an offensive rebound.

"I was disappointed that we got up seven and let them make a run at the end," Western Christian head coach Derek Keizer said. "That's probably on me. At halftime, we just thought, we've been a really good second-half team this year and we'd find ways to fight back and be resilient. We just didn't get over the hump. They made a little run on us. I think they made three open threes. And we we just felt like we got punched in the face and we didn't respond like we did and have been doing all year."

The Wolfpack scored seven of the first 10 points of the third quarter, taking a 40-35 lead on a Kaden Van Regenmorter shot in the lane. But the Lions went on a 15-4 run to end the period. A Josh Elbert three-pointer tied the score at 40 with 4:05 remaining, and two free throws by Zutmer and a Vander Zee fast-break layup put the Lions up 44-40.

After two straight baskets by Kaden Van Regenmorter tied the score at 44, Ethan Hoefert and Elbert hit back-to-back treys to give the Lions their 50-44 lead entering the final quarter.

Feeling he hadn't played up to his ability in the Lions' narrow 56-55 victory over Pella Christian in the semi-finals Thursday, Zutmer vowed to make amends in Friday's championship game.

"After the last game, I told myself that I'm not going to let that happen again," Lutmer said. "I'm going to be more aggressive. The fourth quarter is where big players make big-time plays and have big moments. And that's what I tried to do. I tried to be aggressive and get everyone else involved too."