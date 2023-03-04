DES MOINES -- With Central Lyon trailing by double-digits in the closing moments of the Class 2A finals Saturday night, head coach Heather Grafing gathered her team together in a circle.

"She said, 'Keep your chin up. We got to the state championship game and were undefeated until then.' " Central Lyon junior Desta Hoogendoorn said.

Hoogendoorn and her teammates found solace in that after the Lions lost to Dike-New Hartford in the state title game for the second straight year.

Leading wire-to-wire, the Wolverines captured their third consecutive state crown with a 64-49 victory in the Class 2A state championship game Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

DNH (26-1) with the win became the eighth program in state history to win three consecutive titles.

Payton Petersen had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Jadyn Petersen had 19 points and nine boards.

The Wolverines shot 61.5 percent from the field and overcame 18 turnovers to defeat the Lions for the second straight year in the title game.

DNH held University of South Dakota signee Addison Klosterbuer to just nine points.

Klosterbuer, who came into the game averaging 19.9 points per contest, and her teammates struggled throughout the game with Dike-New Hartford's zone defense.

"They talked all the time about where No. 11 was, which was me," Klosterbuer said. "I was in the corner most of the time and there was a girl always by me. So I didn’t get my shot off as much as I wanted to. But give them credit, they’re good."

“We play zone all year long. But they have such great shooters. I just didn’t think that we’d be able to stay in it, but we were able to," Dike-New Hartford head coach Bruce Dall said.

Payton Petersen, who was named the Class 2A All-Tournament Team captain, said all the credit for that goes to Camille Landphair and 6-foot-1 Maryn Bixby who front DNH’s 2-3 zone.

“Our defense did an amazing job today…Camille and Maryn locked down the top. You don’t how a team is going to fully respond to it, and we were prepared to get out of it because they can pass, cut and shoot. But our top people did an amazing job.

“We are long and lengthy, and maybe we didn’t block a lot of shots but we got into their faces and threw off their rhythm.”

“Our toughness on top of that 2-3 zone is obvious,” added Dall. “The length Maryn provides…she can touch the rim…stick her on top of the 2-3 zone…that helps.”

Klosterbuer commended twin sisters Payton and Jadyn Petersen for their performances, as they combined for 38 points and 20 rebounds Saturday.

"They're very aggressive. They're very good. They want to score all the time. Their team was great," she said.

“Amazing performance,” Dall said. “One day I’m going to look back and say, ‘wow, that is amazing,’ but right now I’m just enjoying the moment.”

While the Wolverines never trailed, Jadyn admitted she never felt safe.

“I think when the clock hit zero, then I knew (we were state champions),” Jadyn Petersen smiled. “We were just trying to stay focused because we know basketball is a game of runs and you never know when the other team is going to make one.

“I’m just so proud of this team. Very grateful for everyone one of my teammates. This is really awesome.”

DNH lead 32-21 at halftime as Bixby hit a 3-pointer from the left-corner as the buzzer sounded.

The Wolverines led the entire first half scoring the first 5 points, including a Bixby triple. But the halftime score did not indicate how tight the opening 16 minutes were contested.

Central Lyon forced 11 DNH turnovers and it kept the Wolverines off the boards, in particular the offensive boards. In last year’s title game DNH recorded 18 offensive rebounds.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Ellary Knock gave DNH a 19-12 advantage early in the second quarter after the Wolverines led 13-9 after the opening eight minutes.

Bixby and Knock’s offensive contributions were critical to DNH’s victory. Bixby finished with a tournament-high 13 points and had four steals, while Knock had eight points, four assists and two blocked shots.

“Truly amazing and that is what I think is special about this year is everyone contributed…it wasn’t just one or two players scoring,” Payton Petersen said. “Everyone was an offensive threat and it wasn’t just one person.”

Jadyn Petersen scored on an inside bucket with 3:29 to half to push the lead to nine, 25-16, one of six times she answered a Central Lyon score by scoring on the Wolverines next possession.

The Lions pulled back to within six, 25-19, on a Dione Jansma 3-pointer with 1:54 to go, and both teams had a chance to seize control in the final 1 minute and 30 seconds, but multiple turnovers and missed shots occurred before Bixby hit her buzzer beater.

Up 11 to start the second half, the Wolverines, who got big games from all its starters, including five straight free throws from Camille Landphair to open the third as DNH built its lead to as much as 17, 42-25.

The lead was 14, 50-36, after three, and it felt like Central Lyon was on the verge of a run. It came on back-to-back hoops by Alexis Austin and Desta Hoogendoorn that pulled the Lions to within, 57-47, with 3:44 to go.

But Jadyn Petersen made 1 of 2 free throws, and Payton Petersen grabbed the miss and put it back with 2:34 left in and the lead was never less than 13 again.

Grafing said her team never gave up, even when trailing by double-digits late in the game.

"They've never had any quit in them since they've been little," she said. "I thought the kids did everything I asked him to do. I'm super proud of these guys of what they've accomplished."

Hoogendoorn led the Lions with 16 points, and Jansma had 12. Afton Schlumbohm played a fine floor game with seven assists and four steals.

In the end it wasn’t enough against a veteran team that now has five state titles – two volleyball and three basketball – experience under its belt.

DNH joined a group of seven other programs to win three straight, Newell-Fonda did it last from 2019-21, and with three starters back have a chance to go four straight in 22024.

“We are going to enjoy this one,” Dall said. “Then we are going to have a team meeting and talk about what is ahead of us and challenges.

“To be honest with you we have not set any goals. This three-peat thing there have been no goals. We don’t set goals. What I’ve found out is we don’t want to limit ourselves by setting them too low.”

Four in a row next year…that has significance. In 1924, Audubon won its fourth consecutive state title and if DNH were find a way to do it again…it would be exactly 100 years since the last time it did it.

“That just gave me shivers,” Dall said. “I don’t want my kids to know that, because we talk one game at a time, but that gave me the shivers because I’m a big history buff and to be mentioned with those Audubon teams in the 20s is pretty amazing.”