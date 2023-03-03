DES MOINES -- A chance at redemption.

That's been a goal of the Central Lyon girls basketball team ever since losing to Dike-New Hartford in the state finals last season.

The undefeated Lions earned their long-awaited rematch with the Wolverines on Friday afternoon.

Shaking off a spirited challenge from a scrappy Pocahontas Area team, Central Lyon outscored the Indians 23-13 in the fourth quarter to claim a 65-44 win in a Class 2A semif-final game in Des Moines.

On Saturday, the Lions will attemp to deny Dike-New Hartford a third straight championship. The Wolverines punched their ticket to the finals with a 61-56 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan, one of Central Lyon's rival in the Siouxland Conference.

In last year's title game, Central Lyon held a lead in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines pulled away late to win 59-52.

Addison Klosterbuer, whose three-pointer gave the Lions their last lead in that game, said the team enters Saturday's championship clash with more confidence and a different mindset.

"Last year, I don't think we came out as well as we knew we thought we could," the senior leader said. "This year, our team is really good at transition. We run the floor and we push the ball and we're all unselfish. So I'd say that definitely is a step up from last year."

Central Lyon head coach Heather Grafing sad the Wolverines' athleticism makes them a tough team to beat.

"They're an extremely good team. They're good in volleyball, they're good in everything," Grafing said. "I think having played them last year gives us a little bit of an advantage. But at the same time, it's really going to come down to who can defend and who can make those buckets. It's going to be a grind."

Klosterbuer said the Lions will need to start strong in their rematch with the Wolverines at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

"In the first three minutes in the first quarter, it will definitely depend on whoever comes out with the most energy," she said.

Klosterbuer, a returning First-Team All-State Selection, scored a game-high 20 points in Friday's hard-fought win over Pocahontas. The University of South Dakota recruit, who tied a state tournament record with 8, three-pointers in the Lions' quarterfinal win Wednesday, was 4-of-6 from long distance against the Indians.

The senior guard also was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line, hitting four straight to start the fourth quarter as the Lions took a 46-31 lead with 7:01 to play.

Junior post player Desta Hoogendoorn finished with 19 points, which included four straight baskets in the lane in the fourth quarter as Central Lyon put the game out of reach.

Dionne Jansma added 12 points for the Lions, who were 23-of-49 from the field, or 46.9%.

Pocahontas finished just 25.5% from the field, which included just 6-of-22 from beyond the arch, for 27.3%

The Indians gave the second-ranked Lions all they could handle in the first half, leading by as many as six points. Pocahontas went up 13-6 on a three-pointer by Carly Janssen with 1.26 left in the first quarter. Klosterbuer then brought the Lions back, hitting two consecutive treys, the last with 16 second left, to cut the deficit to 15-13 at the end of the period.

Central Lyon went on a 11-3 run to start the second quarter. A Hoogendorn layup tied the score at 15. After a series of missed shots by both teams, Afton Schlumbohm's layup gave Central Lyon a 17-15 lead, its first since early in the opening period.

A Klosterbuer three-pointer and two straight buckets by Hoogendorn put Central Lyon up by eight, 24-16. Akaysa Duitscher's basket with 26 left pulled the Indians to within 24-18 at halftime.

"We knew they were gonna put pressure on us, and they did," Grafing said "The big thing was we didn't want to get chaotic. We just wanted to keep our composure. I felt like we did a really good job of that."

A Carly Janssen trey as the third quarter got underway cut the Lions' lead to 24-21. Central Lyon pushed the lead to 11, 38-27, after two free throws by Schumbohm with 1:46 left in the quarter. Natalie Point's three-pointer cut the margin to 38-30 on the next possession, but the Lions answered back with a layup by Riley Weiler with 32 seconds remaining.

After Pocahontas turned the ball over, the Lions raced up the court as Schulmbohm found Aleix Austin under the basket for a layup with six seconds left, putting Central Lyon up 42-31 entering the final stanza.

Two free throws by Kolsterbuer with 1:48 left in the game put Central Lyon up 63-39, a 24-lead, which stood as the biggest of the game.

"We knew what they brought offensively," Pocahontas Robert Maske said. "I thought we schemed it really well. We bank on our defensive effort. I thought we did a really good job early on kind of setting that defensive tempo."

Maske said the Lions started exposing some of their weaknesses as the game went on.

"They were able to find a few things that worked for them and then (Hoogendoorn) did an enormous job of attacking hard to the hoop. That was kind of one spot that we knew that that could happen as the game progressed.

"But overall, we knew that we were going to have to play perfect defensive style of basketball and get some shots to call in. We were close, but you know, it was ultimately a really good team we were facing."

Akaysa Duitscher finished as the only Pocahontas player in double figures with 12 points.

The Indians finished the season at 21-5, while the Lions moved to 24-0.

POCAHONTAS AREA (21-5) Carly Janssen 2-11 2-7 1-3 7, Akaysa Duitscher, 5-14 2-7 0-0 1 12, Megan Sump 2-3 0-1 2-4 6, Paige Melohn 0-3 0-2 3-4 3, Abby Oberhelman, 1-5 1-1 2-2 5, Delaney Janssen 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Kristin Axman, 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Amanda Davis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Vial, 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Vonnahme, 1-6 0-0 1-2 7, Kaylynn Reed, 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Natalie Point 1-5 1-4 0-0 3, Alayna Kakacek, 0-2 0-0 2-2 2, Halee Hauswirth, 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Rierson,Katie 1-1 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 13-51 6-22 12-19 44.

CENTRAL LYON (24-0) Afton Schlumbohm, 2-4 0-0 4-7 8, Addison Klosterbuer, 5-9 4-6 6-6 20, Dionne Jansma, 4-8 2-5 2-2 12, Desta Hoogendoorn, 9-21 0-1 1-3 19, Riley Weiler, 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Ashyln Murray, 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Mariah Gerleman, 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Kadence Boender, 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Austin 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Kaylee Fluit, 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Davis, 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Metzger, 1-2 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 23-49 6-12 13-18 65