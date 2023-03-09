DES MOINES -- Reese Vander Zee scored nine of his 19 points in the decisive fourth quarter as top-seeded Central Lyon to hold off Pella Christian 56-55 in the Class 2A semifinals game Thursday morning.

Tysen De Vries missed a three-point shot as the horn sound that would have given the Eagles the upset win.

Andrew Austin scored a team-high 20 points for the Lions, who rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to reach the title game for the second straight year. Central Lyon, which lost to rival Rock Valley, 74-51 in the 2022 championship game, will play the winner of Western Christian-Roland-Story game on Friday afternoon.

Central Lyon, which came into the game averaging 77.8 points per contest, struggled in the first half against Pella Christian's 2-3 zone. The Lions were just 9-of-23 from the field and 1-8 from beyond the arch in the opening 16 mintues.

"Our guys didn't play like we normally do early on," Central Lyon head caoch Ben Gerleman said. "A lot of that was Pella Christian. A lot of that was how they tried to guard us. We didn't have the urgency of getting the ball where we like to get it.

"I think our kids felt confident the whole time. As a result, we ended up hanging in there and hanging around and gutted it out in the end."

Pella Christian took a 10-6 lead on a De Vries jumper with 2:56 left in the first quarter. Centra Lyon then went on a 5-0 run on Zach Lutmer's basket and a Josh Elbert three-pointer to regain the lead 11-10 at the end of the period.

Another Lutmer jumper put the Lions up three to start the second quarter, but the Eagles reclaimed the lead 15-13 with 6:42 left on a Dane Gettings tip in and Josh Vos' three-pointer.

Pella Christian extended its lead to a 26-21 at halftime on a Dane Geetings drive-in layup on a give-and-go as the clock ticked down.

After Vander Zee score the first basket of the half to make it 26-23, Geetings responded with a three-pointer to put the Eagles back up 29-23. The Lions then went on a 13-2 run to take a 36-31 lead. The run was highlighted by an Austin dunk and a Ephraim Hoefert three-pointer.

Pella Christian's Aiden Stolz' trey cut the margin to 38-34 with 3:13 left in the third. The Eagles outscoring the Lions 11-0 to close the period, taking a 42-38 lead heading into the final stanza.

Consecutive baskets by Vander Zee, Austin and Lutmer to start the fourth quarter quickly gave the Lions a 44-42 lead. A De Vries three-pointer put the Eagles back in front, 45-44. Hoefert answered with a trey to give the Lions a 47-45 lead with 5:46 left.

A Vander Zee jumper put the Lions back up by four, 51-47, with 4:16 left. After Geetings hit with a three to cut the margin to one, Vander Zee responded with a try of his own to make the score 54-50. Lions took a 54-50 lead on back-to-back baskets by Vander Zee, a jumper in the lane and a three-pointer with 4:16 remaining.

"I knew my team needed me," Vander Zee, a junior guard, guard said. "I'm a competitor. I'll fight to the end. I'm just ready to play whenever the game gets tough."

After a Vos jumper in the lane cut the lead to 54-52, Lutmer, a University of Iowa football recruit, hit a shot in the lane to again increase the advantage to four, 56-52 with 1:40 left.

The basket came after Austin grabbed an offensive rebound. It was the latest in a series of second-chance points for the Lions, who won the battle of the boards, 20-10.

After both teams missed shots on the next two possessions, Geetings hit a three to pull the Eagles to within 56-55 with 17.3 seconds left.

Pella Christian then founded three straight times, with the last putting the Lions into the one-one-one. Vander Zee missed his first free throw but Austin grabbed the rebound and was foulded. After Austin his one-and-one, the Eagles raced the ball up the court, but were fouled by the Lions before they could get a shot off.

In the frantic final seconds, the Eagles found Van Vries open in the right corner. His shot from behind the arch bounced off the rim as the horn sounded.

Vander Zee, who finished 8-of-14 from the floor, said the team responded in the final 16 minutes after struggling in the first half.

"We just sped up the game up more, got some turnovers, that really helped," Vander Zee said. "Our shots started falling. We took good shots. We got the ball inside and played our type of game. And our experience paid off."