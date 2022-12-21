Central Lyon senior Zach Lutmer set to sign with Iowa to play football

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Central Lyon senior Zach Lutmer plans to sign a letter of intent Wednesday to play football for the University of Iowa.

Lutmer, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Lions, committed in May to accept a scholarship from the Hawkeyes, where he is projected as a safety. He is scheduled to sign his letter of intent at his high school in Rock Rapids, according to his head coach Curtis Eben.

The 6'1', 195-pound athlete led Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to a state title this season. A three-year starter for the Lions on both sides of the ball, he was selected unanimously as the Offensive Player of the Year all three years in District 1. He was named captain of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State First Team this season.

Lutmer passed for over 1,000 yards each season, finishing with 3,567 yards through the air. A dynamic dual-threat quarterback, he also rushed for more than 1,200 yards in three seasons, ending his career with a school record 4,417 yards. Lutmer racked up nearly 8,000 total yards.

Defensively Lutmer covered all areas on the field, ending his career with 154 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 11 Interceptions, and 3 defensive touchdowns.

A four-sport athlete for the Lions, Lutmer is a 3-year letter winner in track, baseball, and basketball. In the 2022 basketball season, he was selected for the All State and All-Tournament team in Class 2A.

Lutmer also excels in the classroom, maintaining a 3.84 GPA. He plans majoring in exercise science at Iowa.

The son of Mark and Dana Lutmer, he is a younger sibling to twin brother & sister, Nick Lutmer of Sioux City and Mackenzie Lutmer of Sioux Falls.