ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The inside-outside combo of Addison Klosterbuer and Desta Hoogendoorn packed a powerful punch for Central Lyon in the opening quarter vs. Hinton Friday night.

With Klosterbuer letting fly from beyond the arch and Hoogendoorn dominating the paint, the Lions built a commanding 23-7 lead after the first eight minutes.

The deficit produced too big of an early hole for Hinton to overcome, as the undefeated Lions continued to expand their advantage, coasting past the Blackhawks 61-33 in a Class 2A regionals final in Orange City.

The resounding win sends Central Lyon back to the girls state basketball tournament, where the Lions lost in the championship game a season ago to Dike-New Hartford, 59-52. The No. 2 seed in next week's state meet, Central Lyon will face Panorama (22-2) in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Looming on the opposite side of the Class 2A bracket is top-seeded Dike-New Hartford, the defending champion.

Central Lyon head coach Heather Grafing said her team isn't about to look ahead to a potential rematch in the finals.

"We’re going to enjoy this tonight. We have a short window to do it," Grafing said. "We’re going to take this one game at a time, get the girls ready for Des Moines."

Hinton and Central Lyon had to wait two extra days for the regional finals, with a major winter storm forcing the game to be postponed from Wednesday until Friday. The contest also was moved from Sioux Center to Unity Christian High School.

The delay didn't bother the Lions in the slightest, as the opened the game hitting on all cyclinders.

Klosterbuer, a 5-foot-9-inch sharpshooting guard, hit two free throws to start the game and then connected on a 3-pointer that grew the lead to 9-0. After a Hinton timeout, the Lions got another defensive shot, Klosterbuer drove the baseline and made a scoop shot from behind the basket. Afton Schlumbolm's layup increased the Lions' lead to 13-0 less than halfway through the quarter.

"Those first four mintes, we talked about coming out strong," Grafing said. "I can’t coach what those girls did. They just wanted it and they came out and they showed that."

An Aubree Lake jumper put the Blackhawks on the board, and Mariah Gerleman's 3-pointer cut the deficit to 13-5. But then Hoogendoorn took over. The 6-foot junior post player made five consecutive baskets from inside and around the lane. The last came as the buzzer sounded, giving the Lions a 23-7 lead at the period's end.

"We defiintely didn't help ourselves out by getting down early to the No. 2 team in state," Hinton head coach Matt Leary said. "They kind of punched us in the mouth first and really got us back on our heels. Then we kind of hit the panic button at times, trying to force the issue. We had some good looks and didn't finish them."

Hinton's deficit continued to balloon in the second quarter, as Schulbolm's traditional three-point play put the Lions ahead 38-11 at halftime.

Hoogendoorn and Klosterbuer, the Lions' top two scorers on the season, combined for 22 of Central Lion's 38 first-half points.

Klosterbuer, a senior, talked after the game about the bond the duo has formed over the years.

"Desta and I are like best friends so that definitely helps on the court," the University of South Dakota recruit said. "We love playing basketball together. When she gets doubled, she kicks it out and I have my feet set. If I miss, she often gets the rebound."

Hoogendoorn also described Klosterbuer as her "best friend on the court and off the court."

"She's always being there for her teammates and always brings so much energy to the team," she said of the senior.

Hoogendoorn finished with a team-high 16 points and Klosterbuer ended with 13. Two more Lions recorded double-figures in points, with Schulmbohn chipping in 14 and Dionne Jansma finishing with 12. All of Jansma's points came on four treys, including three in the second half, helping the Lions to stretch their lead to as many as 34 points.

Freshman Bailey Boeve led Hinton in scoring with eight points.

Hinton, which ends the season, 20-4, loses three seniors to graduation but returns five of their eight-player rotation next season, including Boeve's the team's leading scorer.

"We made another big stride this year, getting 20 wins, ranked as high as 10," Leary said. "We just had a tough draw in the tournament."