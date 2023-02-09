Three state-ranked Northwest Iowa boys basketball teams secured separate paths to the Class 2A state tournament.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association assigned top-ranked Central Lyon to Substate 8, No. 4 Sioux Central to Substate 2 and No. 6 Western Christian to Substate 1.

All three teams received byes in the opening round of the substates, which start Monday at the highest-seeded teams.

In Class 1A, No. 7-ranked Remsen St. Mary's earned the top seed in Substate 1.

First-round games in Class 1A begin Friday night.

Central Lyon (17-1), which lost to rival Rock Valley in last season's Class 2A state championship game, will play its first postseason game at home on Feb. 16 against either Boyden-Hull or Hinton. The Comets and Blackhawks meet on Monday in Hinton.

Looming on the opposite side of the Substate 8 bracket is Underwood (17-1).

Western Christian (15-3) will play its first postseason game on Feb. 16 at home against either Cherokee or Sheldon. The Braves and Orabs square off in Cherokee on Monday.

In the substate finals on Feb. 25, Western Christian most likely would face a rematch with rival West Lyon, which handed the Lions their only loss of the season. West Lyon (14-4) will host the winner of Ridge View vs. Okoboji on Feb. 16. The Raptors and Pioneers meet on Monday in Holstein.

Sioux Central (20-0) will begin its run for the state tourney with a Feb. 16 game against either Eagle Grove or East Sac County. The two teams meet in Sac City on Monday.

The Rebels, led by all-time leading scorer and rebounder Jacob Hargens, most likely would meet OABCIG in the regional finals. The Falcons, which also drew a bye in the first round, will play Monday's winner between Mason-NW Webster and Southeast Valley.

In Class 1A, Remsen St. Mary's (16-2) received a bye in the first round. The Hawks will play either River Valley or Siouxland Christian on Monday. The Wolverines and Eagles square off Friday in Sioux City.

On the other side of the Substate 1 bracket is Remsen St. Mary's War Eagle Conference rival Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, which handed the Hawks one of their two losses this season. Gehlen, which received a first-round bye, will meet the winner of Friday's game between Storm Lake St. Mary's and Woodbury Central in Moville.

In the substate semifinals, Gehlen likely would face Newell-Fonda (14-4). Kingsley-Pierson, 16-4, most likely would match up with Remsen St. Mary's in the semifinals.

Below are upcoming games involving Iowa boys Class 1A and 2A teams in The Journal's circulation area.

FRIDAY

Class 1A Substate 1

At Siouxland Christian

River Valley (3-15) vs. Siouxland Christian (3-12)

Class 1A District 2

At Woodbury Central, Moville

Storm Lake St. Mary's (1-17) vs. Woodbury Central (4-15)

Class 1A Substate 8

At Boyer Valley, Dunlap

Whiting (0-17) vs. Boyer Valley (4-16)

MONDAY

Class 1A Substate 1

At Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hartley

Alta-Aurelia (8-11) vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (11-8)

At Kingsley-Pierson, Kingsley

Akron-Westfield (5-14) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (15-4)

At South O'Brien, Paullina

Harris-Lake Park (6-11) vs. South O'Brien (13-6)

Iowa boys Class 1A District 2

At George-Little Rock, George

MMCRU (6-12) vs. George-Little Rock (10-9)

At Graettinger/Terril

Trinity Christian (3-16) vs. GTRA (13-4)

At Newell-Fonda, Newell

Lawton-Bronson (6-13) vs. Newell-Fonda (14-3)

Class 1A Substate 8

At West Monona, Onawa

Westwood (10-11) vs. West Monona (10-11)

Class 2A Substate 1

At Cherokee

Sheldon (4-16) vs. Cherokee (5-14)

At Ridge View, Holstein

Okoboji (5-15) vs. Ridge View (9-10)

At Rock Valley

Sibley-Ocheyedan (1-19) vs. Rock Valley (8-9)

Class 2A Substate 2

At East Sac, Sac City

Eagle Grove (4-15) vs. East Sac County (9-9)

Class 2A Substate 8

At Hinton

Boyden-Hull (7-13) vs. Hinton (11-9)

At Unity Christian, Orange City

MVAOCOU (1-17) vs. Unity Christian (11-9)