DES MOINES -- For the third straight year, two boys basketball teams from Northwest Iowa will battle for the Iowa Class 2A championship.

Central Lyon and Western Christian advanced to Friday's 3 p.m. title game with semi-final wins Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Though the high schools in Rock Rapids and Hull are less than 30 miles apart, the Lions and Wolfpack did not face each other in the regular seaso.

The last time the two squads met was in the 2021 districts, with Western prevailing 59-42. Central Lyon senior Andrew Austin laughed when reminded of that game, recalling he fouled out with about two minutes to play as a sophomore.

The Wolfpack won the Class 2A title that season, beating rival Boyden-Hull in the state finals 56-50.

Last year, Central Lyon advanced to the title game, losing to rival Rock Valley, 74-51.

"Northwest Iowa has some of the best basketball in the state," Central Lyon junior Reece Vander Zee said. "That's been proven in the Class 2A championships the last two years."

Central Lyon entered this year's state tournamant with just one loss and the No. 1 seed, while the Wolfpack earned the third seed, with only three losses.

"We know Central Lyon is an unbelievable team. Coach Gerleman always has his team well prepared," Western Christian head coach Derek Keizer said. "They're so athletic. They're the number one team in the state for a reason.

"We're just excited to make the championship game and see what happens."

Several of the players on both teams know each other through offseason leagues and competitions.

Western Christian senior Tate Van Regenmorter said he played senior Zach Lutmer, who Van Regenmorter played with on a team last summer.

"He's an awesome due, awesome to be around. He's quite the athlete," Van Regenmorter said of Lutmer, who will play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes next season.