SIOUX CITY -- Central Methodist (Mo.) and Clarke (Iowa) and Central Methodist (Mo.) advanced to the semi-finals of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship with quarterfinal wins Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center.

Clarke advanced to the semifinal round for the first time in program history after drubbing No. 1 seed Campbellsville (Ky.) 76-51, while No. 1 seed Central Methodist (Mo.), the last unbeaten team, survived an upset bid by Marian (Ind.) 52-48.

The winners of two late games Wednesday filled the final two spots in Friday's semifinals. In the first game Wednesday night, No. 6 seed Dakota State (28-6) faced No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyn. No. 1 seed Thomas More, the defending national champion, faced No. 3 seed Montana Western in the final quarterfinal. Results of both games were too late for The Journal's print edition Thursday. For updates, visit siouxcityjournal.com

The four quarterfinal games Wednesday came a day after water leaking onto the court forced officials to delay the final two Round of 16 games for over 2 1/2 hours.

The leak, which was detected following the 3 p.m. Dakota State-Carroll game, required officials to mop up the water on the court and place large blue buckets in the rafters, in the area of the ceiling where the leak occurred.

The last two Round of 16 games at the Tyson Events Center were delayed by over two hours each after officials discovered water dripping through the ceiling onto the court.

The Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Cumberlands (Ky.) game, originally schedule to start at 6 p.m., didn't tip off until around 8:30 p.m. The Dordt vs. Montana Western game, originally set to begin at 8 p.m., didn't end until after midnight due to the delay.

Here is a brief look at the first two quarterfinal games Wednesday, as well as the late games Tuesday.

caused, wear and tear, portion of roof hasn't been replaced in 20 years. last remaining piece, snow melt

Clarke 76, Campbellsville 51

The Pride jumped out to a 10-0 lead early, which held up the rest of the game. Clarke held a 26-18 advantage after the first quarter.

A 5-0 run in the second quarter propelled the Pride a 16-point halftime lead, 42-28, as the team shot 53.1% from the floor in the first half.

Clarke pushed its lead over 20 in the second half, with the third quarter ending with the Pride up 66-41.

Five Clarke players scored in double digits. Center Emma Kelchen led all scorers with 14 points, and recorded the lone double-double of the contest with a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Pride shot 12-of-25, or 84%, from the free throw line.

Sarah Sutton scored a team-high nine points for Cambellsville (31-3), the first No. 1 seed to lose in the tournament.

No. 2 seeded Clarke (31-4) will meet the winner of the Indiana Wesleyn-Dakota State game in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday.

Thursday is a day of rest for the NAIA teams.

Central Methodist 52, Marian 48

Leah Johnson's jump shot with 1:01 left in the game broke a 48-48 tie and the top-seeded Eagles survived a large charge from the Eagles to move on to the semifinals.

After Johnson's basket, Johnson fouled Kinnidy Garrard, giving Marian a chance to tie the game again. But Garrad missed both fould shots with 45 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possesion, with the shot clock running down, Leianya Massenat hit a jumper with 17 left to effectively seal the victory for the Eagles.

Central Methodist, which extended its win streak to 35 games, advanced to the semifinals for the second straight year. The Eagles, who have never won the title, will face the winner of the Thomas More-Montana Western game in the first semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.

Wednesday's quarterfinal between Marian and Central Methodist featured a defensive battle throughout the game.

The Knights took an eight-point halftime lead, 30-22. But the Eagles went on a 18-10 run in the third quarter to tie the game heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

Massenat and Johnson led Central Methodist with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Johnson added 14 rebounds for a double-double, with eight of the boards coming on the offensive glass.

Marian’s Ella Collier led all scorers with her 20 points. She also dished out six assists.

The Knights outshot the Eagles, 40% to 34.4%. Central Methodist recorded 10 steals, with Zutorya Cook leading the team with four.

Marian closes the season at 29-6.

Late Tuesday games

Dakota State 82, Carroll 72

In the first upset of the 16-team tournament, No. 6 seed Dakota State knocked off the second seeded Fighting Saints.

After trailing 19-14 after the first period, the Trojans rallied in the second quarter to tie the score at 33 at halftime.

With the score still tied entering the final period, Dakota State outscored Carroll 33-23 to claim the surprise victory.

Savannah Walsdorf's 20 points led four Trojans in double figures. Sidney Fick came off the bench to add 19, followed by Elsie Aslesen (13) and Lilli Mackley (12).

Carroll's Maddie Gerritz led all scorers with 24 points. Jamie Pickens added 17 and Kyndall Keller had 11 for the Fighting Saints, who end the season 27-6.

Thomas More 91, Cumberlands 61

Rolling past their in-state rival for the third time this season, the defending champions advanced to the quarterfinal round for the third straight season.

The Saints used a 28-9 run in the second quarter to erase the five-point first-quarter deficit. Cumberlands fought back early in the second half, but the hot-shooting Saints continued to knock down shots en route to their blowout win.

Four Saints notched double digits, including two off the bench, which scored 50 of the team’s 91 points. Emily Simon recorded game-highs in both points (23) and rebounds (7) for Thomas More, which improved to 29-3.

Kassie Monday led Cumberlands with 17 points.