SIOUX CITY -- Thomas More (Ky.) will look to win back-to-back NAIA women's national basketball titles when the Saints collide with first-time finalist Clarke (Iowa) at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

In a semi-final contest Friday night between two No. 1 seeds, Thomas More handed Central Methodist (Mo.) its first loss of the season, 71-61.

Clarke, appearing in the semifinals for the first time in school history, eliminated upstart Dakota State (S.D.) 79-69 Frriday night.

Dakota State, a sixth seed, the lowest left in the tourney, trailed by one point at the end of the first quarter. But the Trojans went on a 11-2 run in the second quarter to take a nine-point lead. Clarked answered with a 17-3 run to go up five points at the half.

After the intermission, the Pride went on a 8-0 run to go up by 13. The lead proved too large for Dakota State to overcome the rest of the way.

Clarke's Taylor Haase led all scorers with 24 points. Giana Michels posted a double-double with 11 rebounds and 12 points

Dakota State had three players in double digits: Savannah Waldorf, Elsie Aslesen, Courtney Menning

Clarke outshot the Trojans 46% to 35.9% from the field, and also dominated on the boards, 51 to 28.

The No. 2-seeded Saints improved to 32-4, while Dakota State closed its season at 29-7.

In the first semifinal game Friday night, Central Methodist took the early lead, but Thomas More rallied to lead at the end of the first quarter.

Thomas More led by as many as 14 in the first half. After the intermission, Central Methodist rallied, taking their second lead of the contest with just over two minutes to play in the third.

The Saints regained the lead in the fourth quarter and converted key free throws down the stretch to advance to their third-straight championship game appearance.

Thomas More finished 84.2% from the free throw line, hitting 16-of-19.

The Saints' Alex Smith and Central Methodist's Zutorya Cook each scored a game-high 16 points.

Thomas More, which beat Dordt in last year's championship game, improves to 31-3, while Central Methodist finishes at 35-1.