SIOUX CITY -- Cold, blustery weather forecast for Saturday has prompted area colleges to postpone a number of spring sports contests or move them indoors.

Some outdoor events are still expected to take place Saturday.

Morningside's annual spring football scrimmage was still scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium. The Mustangs are coming off an 11-1 season that ended with a loss to Kaiser (Fla.) in the quarterfinals of the NAIA playoffs.

Northwestern College's Red Raider Open began as scheduled Friday afernoon. The two-day track and field meet in Orange City was set to continue Saturday.

The University of South Dakota will hold its spring football game at 1 p.m. Saturday in the climate-controlled confines of the DakotaDome. The Coyotes finished 3-8 last season.

Below are area athletic contests that were postponed or moved this weekend due to the weather forecast, which calls for wind chill tempatures in the mid-30s. Wind gusts of up to 32-miles-per-hour are expected.

Baseball

Briar Cliff's four-game series with Mornigside at Bishop Mueller Field, originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been shifted instead to Sunday and Monday. The first game Sunday will start at noon, and the first pitch for the opener Monday will be 1 p.m. The Mustangs were in a three-way tie with Doane and Concordia for first place in the GPAC with a 15-5 record. The Chargers stand in eighth place with a 8-12 league mark.

Northwestern's home doubleheader vs. Jamestown, the Red Raiders' final home game of the season, has been moved from Saturday to Monday. The doubleheader will now be a pair of seven-inning games, with the first pitch in Game 1 set for 1 p.m. Monday. Northwestern stands in fifth place in the GPAC, with a 11-9 record.

Dordt's home doubleheader vs. Mount Marty has been shifted to Monday, with the first pitch for Game 1 starting at 4 p.m. The Defenders' doubleheader vs. Doane Saturday has been moved to Crete, Neb., with the first game starting at 1 p.m.

Softball

Morningside's home doubleheader vs. Dordt, originially scheduled for Friday afternoon at Jensen Softball Complex, were moved to the American State Bank Sports Complex in Sioux Center.

Morningside's home doubleheader vs. Northwestern, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Monday, with games set to begin at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Northwestern leads the GPAC with a 13-1 record. Heading into play Friday, the Mustangs were two games behind at 9-3. The games are set to begin at 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Briar Cliff's doubleheader vs. Concordia has been moved from Saturday to Sunday in Fremont, Neb. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 1 p.m.

Tennis

Morningside's men's and women's tennis matches against Hastings, originally scheduled for Saturday, were played instead Friday at First Serve Tennis Center in South Sioux City.