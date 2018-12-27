So there we were. My uncle and I at the table eating a hearty Christmas Eve lunch with the rest of the extended family at my aunt's house. I knew the topic was going to come up. It always does. Every Christmas Eve the topic always comes up. Some years the topic is easier to talk about. Sometimes the topic is a bit up in the air. It depends on the year.
The topic - the Minnesota Vikings. This year specifically, will they win on Sunday and make the playoffs? And if so, how deep can the Vikings go?
Without hesitation, my uncle Mike said "Oh without a doubt they are beating the Bears on Sunday. The game is in Minnesota. They are going to win." That's when my I put down my fork that was full of Christmas pork (that's how I know I am back in Iowa and the pork loin was delicious, thank you uncle Roy). I looked at my dear uncle Mike, who is a life-long Vikings fan just like I am, and asked him "How in the crazy history of the Vikings can you say without a doubt that they are winning on Sunday?"
Still, without hesitation, my uncle, who has seen more heartbreak in Vikings history than I have, said: "They are going to win and get in."
I wanted to feel sorry for my uncle but I already know the pain he could feel if the Vikings don't win on Sunday and the Philadelphia Eagles win, leaving Minnesota out of the playoffs. It's because I had fully bought into the potential of a Vikings Super Bowl well before the season even began. Once the Vikings signed Kirk Cousins, I was sure the Vikings were the Super Bowl favorites. Now I don't know if that's exactly what my uncle is thinking, that the Vikings could still march to the Super Bowl, but he's in a spot that no Viking fan should ever be in.
It's a lesson I learned earlier this season since I've already given up on the Super Bowl hopes for my beloved Vikings. Never, ever, under any circumstances, buy into the fact that the Vikings are going to win the Super Bowl. Never. Absolutely never. Because all it's going to do is absolutely crush you. Always.
For me, that heartbreak came earlier this season when the Buffalo Bills absolutely dismantled the Vikings. You know, those juggernaut Bills, who have won a total of five games so far this season and have the third-worst point differential, also. That's when I knew a Super Bowl wouldn't come to pass a year after an unforeseen run to the NFC Championship game last season.
It's not the first time the Vikings have broken my heart. Of course, there was 1998 when somehow the Vikings failed to make the Super Bowl with what is one of the best teams in NFL history to not win the Super Bowl. Then the next season with everyone back, I believed the Vikings could make the Super Bowl. Well, Randall Cunningham's magic run ended and anytime you end the season with Jeff George as the starting quarterback ... well no good has ever come from that.
No, I didn't fully buy in the year that Dante Culpepper was hitting Randy Moss for touchdown after touchdown and then the Giants rolled the Vikings in the NFC title game. But about three-fourths of the way through Brett Favre's run as the Vikings quarterback, I bought in. Then the Saints playoff game happened and Brad Childress and Adrian Peterson did their best to quash Minnesota's hopes. No, I don't blame Favre for that interception because of a stupid penalty on Childress and how many times did Peterson fumble inside the 10-yard line? Three times? So yeah.
Then there was last season. After Stefon Diggs' Minnesota Miracle (I could watch that play every day for the rest of my life), I was sure the Vikings were going to beat the Eagles and then go on to win the Super Bowl. It didn't take long for that dream to be snuffed out, leaving me a heaping mess at the end of that game.
That leads me to this Sunday's game against the Bears. As my uncle said, the Vikings are going to win, right? It's not even a question, right? ... Well, let's look back on putting the playoff chances on the last week of the season. Let's all go back to 2003. Last game of the season with no time left on the clock for the Arizona Cardinals. Nate Poole, who only had 34 receptions in his career, catches a 28-yard game-winning touchdown to keep the Vikings out of the playoffs.
As Nate Poole proved, Vikings fans should be on edge this weekend and on edge forever. Unless you don't fully buy in, then the disappointment may not sting as much. But I mean come on, what fun would that be? At some point the Vikings have to pull through, right? Right? RIGHT?????