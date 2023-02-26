SIOUX CITY -- Bryce Coppock's pull up jumper from just inside the three-point line with two second left in the game lifted the Dordt men to a 83-82 win over Morningside in the semifinals of the GPAC Tournament Saturday.

The Defenders (24-6) advance to their fifth Great Plains Athletic Conference championship game and first since the 2013-14 season. Dordt will travel to Jamestown, N.D. for the title game on March 4. The top-seeded Jimmies beat Concordia 95-77 in the other semifinal game Saturday.

Morningside (22-7) will now wait to see if the Mustangs are selected as an at-large team for the NAIA national championship. The first and second round assignments are set to be released on Thursday.

The Mustangs and Defenders both struggled to score early. The lead changed hands several times with Cade Bleeker knocking down a three-point shot with 11:42 left in the half for a 15-13 lead. Leading 24-20, the Defenders scored eight unanswered points to get up 32-20 with 5:04 left in the half.

Morningside closed the half on an eventual seven points run and tied the game at 36-36 going to the break.

Cade Bleeker opened the half with a three-point shot and the lead went back and forth eight times with Bleeker drilling another three point shot with 12:24 left in the game for a 57-55 Dordt lead. Trey Hinote knocked down a three with 11:53 remaining to unlock a 57-57 tie as the battled went back and forth.

Jacob Vis's basket at the 2:11 mark was the fourth tie in the final six minutes of play and Coppock's basket at the 1:18 mark gave Dordt an 80-78 lead. Morningside's Ely Doble answered with a basket at the :49 mark.

Coppock drew a foul on the next possession and made a free throw for an 81-80 lead, but Doble answered with a basket to give the Mustangs the a one-point lead with :12 left.

After a timeout, Coppock hit his game-winning shot.

Joey Skoff and Ely Doble led the Mustangs, with 20 points each. Trey Powers had 13 and Jack Dotzler and Aidan Vanderloo each had 12.