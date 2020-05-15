Corey Matthey sets Tri-State pace in first round

That all changed on the inner nine when Matthey made birdies on Nos. 12, 14, 16 and 18.

“I’m just excited to play competitive golf and feel something instead of playing for fun all the time,” Matthey said. “It’s been almost of full year of frustration, since this time last year when we were playing (NAIA) nationals.

“Mentally, it’s been tough. I’ve had a two-way miss, thinking two technical. I’ve had a couple things click, I’ve been trying new things and it’s working. Most of all, I’m just having fun playing.”

Nashville resident Terry was surfing the net to try and find tournaments since there aren’t many going on around the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When he found out about the Tri-State Masters, he contacted his friend Dustin Wilder, another Nashville native now living in the Washington, D.C. area and they both decided to come to Sioux City.

The Tri-State Masters is normally staged on three different courses in three separate states. Because of health concerns and other issues, Green Valley is hosting all three rounds this year.