Corey Matthey sets Tri-State pace in first round

SIOUX CITY – They’ve traveled from across the United States to compete in the Tri-State Masters golf tournament.
Case in point: Ryan Terry learned of the annual event from the amateurgolf.com website and decided to fly from his home in Nashville, Tennessee, to play this weekend.
Terry finds himself just two shots back of first-round leader Corey Matthey of Sergeant Bluff after Friday’s opening round at Green Valley Golf Club.
Matthey, a Morningside College golfer, fired a 6-under-par 66 in the season-opening tourney, now in its 16th year of existence. Matthey – a multiple winner of Sioux City ‘major’ tournaments – toured the opening nine in 2-under 34 before catching fire on the back with 4 birdies and a 32.
That was good enough for a two-stroke advantage over Terry, who is alone in second place with 68. Another shot back is reigning Siouxland Player of the Year Adam Fields at 3-under 69.
A total of 10 players shot par 72 or lower in pleasant, sunny conditions.
“Notoriously, I normally don’t play the front nine at Green Valley that well because I know I can usually tear it up on the back,” Matthey said. “I was a little frustrated because I played well on the tougher holes and the easy holes where you think I should birdie I didn’t.”
That all changed on the inner nine when Matthey made birdies on Nos. 12, 14, 16 and 18.
“I’m just excited to play competitive golf and feel something instead of playing for fun all the time,” Matthey said. “It’s been almost of full year of frustration, since this time last year when we were playing (NAIA) nationals.
“Mentally, it’s been tough. I’ve had a two-way miss, thinking two technical. I’ve had a couple things click, I’ve been trying new things and it’s working. Most of all, I’m just having fun playing.”
Nashville resident Terry was surfing the net to try and find tournaments since there aren’t many going on around the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When he found out about the Tri-State Masters, he contacted his friend Dustin Wilder, another Nashville native now living in the Washington, D.C. area and they both decided to come to Sioux City.
The Tri-State Masters is normally staged on three different courses in three separate states. Because of health concerns and other issues, Green Valley is hosting all three rounds this year.
Ryan Anema of Sioux Falls shot 2-under 70, as did Morningside College linksters Jonny Douglas and Jackson Sitzmann. Douglas – a native of England – was the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s player of the year last season.
Sioux Cityan Ryan Gorsett, a former Briar Cliff player, was one of three to trim one shot from par with 71. Alex Kubik, a Nebraska Wesleyan University player from Aurora, Nebraska, and past champion Chris Rager also shot 71 while Johnny Spellerberg of Omaha matched par with 72.
The entire 120-player field will play 18 more holes on Saturday and a final 18 Sunday.
Defending champion Tyler Danke posted a 75 in his opening round.
While Matthey set the pace in the Open Division, Lance Heimsoth is the opening-round leader in the Senior Division. Heimsoth carded 70 for a one-shot lead over Vern Van Peursem, a past champion. Reigning Siouxland Senior Player of the Year Jeff Donaldson and Bill Mathers – another past champion – are tied for third at 77.
