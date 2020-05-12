Corey Zeitner holds off cousin for Tri-State Late Models win

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- On Sunday night 108 cars checked in to The New Raceway Park from South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, Kansas and California.
There were six classes with the Repairablevechicles.com Tri-State Late Models closing out the night. Justin and Corey Zeitner were on the pole and Justin led the first two laps. He slid high, allowing cousin Corey to get underneath to take the lead. After a caution with 18 laps left, Corey still led his cousin. A lap later, Casey Skyberg moved into third and along with Justin Zeitner, challenged Corey for the rest of the race but Corey Zeitner held on for the win.
M&T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts were the first feature. Connor Brown and Justin Myre set the pace. Brown led the first two circuits of the Speedway. On third lap, Jaedon Erickson, who started fifth, made a pass for the lead on Brown. Erickson took the lead, he was challenged by Brown and Danny Vander Veen but Erickson got the feature win.
Second to the track was The Coney’s Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks. Andy Hoffman and Brady Bencken set the pace with Bencken leading the first three laps. Hoffman took the lead on lap four but on lap six, Bencken took the lead back. Even after two cautions, Bencken remained unchallenged for the feature win.
Third class out was The Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Cody Thompson and Luke Jackson set the pace coming to the green and Thompson quickly jumped out to the lead. There were two cautions but Thompson held onto the lead each time and finished in first place.
Fourth class to come to the track was the J&J Fittings IMCA Stock Cars. Chanse Hollatz and Randy Brands set the pace. Travis Barker got the jump on the field and paced the first circuit of the race. Hollatz took back the lead from Barker on lap two. Hollatz survived three cautions and led from almost start to finish for the win.
The fifth class to take to the Speedway was The Bonine Garage Doors IMCA Modifieds. Andy Eickhoff and Jim Mathieson set the pace at the drop of the green. Chris Mills jumped out to a lead. On the third lap, a bobble by Mills allowed Eickhoff to get under him to take the lead. Mills got around Eickhoff to take the lead on lap four. A number of contenders got in trouble behind Mills, but he was able to lead the pack to pick up the win.
