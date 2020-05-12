Corey Zeitner holds off cousin for Tri-State Late Models win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- On Sunday night 108 cars checked in to The New Raceway Park from South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, Kansas and California.

There were six classes with the Repairablevechicles.com Tri-State Late Models closing out the night. Justin and Corey Zeitner were on the pole and Justin led the first two laps. He slid high, allowing cousin Corey to get underneath to take the lead. After a caution with 18 laps left, Corey still led his cousin. A lap later, Casey Skyberg moved into third and along with Justin Zeitner, challenged Corey for the rest of the race but Corey Zeitner held on for the win.

M&T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts were the first feature. Connor Brown and Justin Myre set the pace. Brown led the first two circuits of the Speedway. On third lap, Jaedon Erickson, who started fifth, made a pass for the lead on Brown. Erickson took the lead, he was challenged by Brown and Danny Vander Veen but Erickson got the feature win.

Second to the track was The Coney’s Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks. Andy Hoffman and Brady Bencken set the pace with Bencken leading the first three laps. Hoffman took the lead on lap four but on lap six, Bencken took the lead back. Even after two cautions, Bencken remained unchallenged for the feature win.