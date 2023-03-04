DES MOINES -- With two minutes left in the Class 1A championship game Saturday night, the Algona Bishop Garrigan fans erupted as Audi Crooks converted a traditional three-point play to give the Golden Bears a 68-54 lead over Newell-Fonda.

"I hear a bunch of people cheering, like really loud," Crooks said. "I said, 'What happened? Did I miss something?' The buzzer hasn't sounded. The game's not over yet."

It was only after the game that the senior learned the free throw put her point total at 49 points, the most an Iowa girls basketball player had ever scored in a state tournament game in the five-on-five-player era, regardless of class.

"It was pretty cool," Crooks said of breaking the old record of 48 points set by Elle Ruffridge of Pocahontas against Center Point-Urbana in the 2017 Class 3A tournament.

Crooks' final two points capped one of the most dominant performances in state tournament history, as she led top-ranked Garrigan to its second straight state championship.

Using her powerful physique to her advantage, as she has throughout her career, the 6-foot-3-inch senior made 21 of her 27 field goal attempts -- most after her teammates lobbed the ball to her in the low post -- grabbed 16 rebounds, blocked three shots and altered countless others.

"It was an unbelievable performance," Garrigan head coach Brandon Schwab said. "What we said in pregame and the shoot around today was, 'If we're going to win a state championship, we've got to make sure Audi gets 25 shot attempts.' We said, 'Guards, you've got to be okay with that if you want to win a title. We have to make sure that we take advantage of that mismatch inside consistently in the game."

With none of the players in Newell-Fonda's rotation taller than 5-foot-11-inches, the Mustangs had no answer for the Iowa State University recruit.

"We've played these guys plenty of times over the years and I already knew I could put three people on her and she's still going to score," Newell-Fonda head coach Dick Jungers said. "She's very, very good and a tough matchup. Our only chance was to get an advantage in the guard court. I didn't care if she scored how many points as long as we were winning it at the end. Of course, it didn't turn out that way."

Newell-Fonda entered the matchup looking to keep Crooks from getting the ball down low as few of times as possible by forcing turnovers with its trademark full-court press. The strategy paid off early on, as the Golden Bears turned the ball over four times in the first quarter.

After a Garrigan miscue, the Mustangs took their largest lead of the game, 13-8, on a Kierra Jungers layup with 51 seconds left.

Schwab made a change in how the team inbounded the ball after a made Mustang basket. Rather than have Molly Joyce work to get open for the initial pass and then bring the ball up the court, he had Joyce start inbounding the ball to Abbie Capesisus, who then got it back to Joyce.

"I felt I was asking too much of her after the first eight minutes of the game," Schwab said of Joyce, a senior point guard. "I didn't knoew if she was going to have enough left in the tank to finish the game if I kept her not inbounding the ball."

The Golden Bears retook the lead 15-13 on a Zoe Montag three-pointer with 5:51 left in the second quarter. The Mustangs went back on top, 18-17, for the final time in the game, on a Laney Hogrefer jumper at the 5:18 mark. But the Golden Bears outscored N-F 16-9 to take a 33-26 halftime lead.

Crooks, who scored 16 points in the first two quarters, equaled that total in the third period, as the Golden Bears continued to break the press and lob the ball up to her in the lane, where she laid it in.

"They're big on a frenzy game," Crooks said. "But my point guard, Molly Joyce over there, did a phenomenial job breaking the press. You see her hands on her knees, she's dog tired because she's working. This W doesn't happen without that."

A Kinzee Hinders jumper at the buzzer cut the Garrigan lead to to 55-46 entering the final stanza.

The Mustangs came as close as eight points after two free throws by Emma Erickson cut the deficit to 62-54 with 4:19 to play. But Crooks quickly put the game out of reach, hitting a free throw and two baskets, with the last stretching the lead to 68-54 with 2:06 to play.

Aided by Crooks' accuracy on close-range shots, Garrigan was 27-42 from the field for 64.3%, while Newell-Fonda finished 21-59 for 35.6%, and just 7-of-21 from three-point range.

"We just didn't get a whole lot of great open looks," Jungers said. "We had a few but maybe not enough that we were behind."

The loss marked the final high school game for four Mustang seniors -- Mary and Mia Walker, Laney Hogrefe and Emma Erickson. Newell-Fonda qualified for state each year during their career, winning championships in 2020 and 2021 and reaching the semifinals last year.

"It was a really fun four years," said Mary Walker, the team's leading scorer this season. "I'm just super happy to be a part of this story. I'm going to miss it."

Mia Walker led Newell-Fonda with 15 points and Mary Walker 11 points and three assists. Junior Kierra Jungers added 7 points and six rebounds and McKenna Sievers had six points and eight boards.

"This last game didn't determine our season," Jungers said. "We fought so hard in all of our games we had a lot of tough matchups. i just thought that we worked hard together as a team until the very last minute."

Jungers and Mary Walker were named to the Class 1A All-Tournament team, which also included Remsen St. Mary's Whitney Jensen, whose team lost to Garrigan in Friday's semi-final round.

Crooks, to no one's surprise, was voted the team captain to no one's surprise, the fourth time she was selected for the team in her career.

In addition to setting the single-game scoring record, she also shattered the full tournament record, racking up 117 points in her three games. The old mark was 95 by Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Karen Schulte in 1993.

The Garrigan star finished her career with 2,734 points and 1,339 rebounds, which both ranked third on the state’s all-time list.