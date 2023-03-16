SIOUX CITY -- Dakota State will seek to continue its Cinderella-like run through the NAIA women's national basketball tournament in Friday's semifinals against Clarke (Iowa).

The other semifinal matches two No. 1 seeds -- defending champion Thomas More (Ky.) and Central Methodist (Mo.), the last unbeaten team.

Six-seeded Dakota State, the lowest in the 16-team tournament, pulled the first major upset of the week with a thrilling 71-70 win over No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan late Wednesday night.

Trailing by two, Caitlin Dyer nailed a three-pointer with 18 seconds left in the game to Dakota State up 71-70. The basket proved to be the game-winner as the Wildcats' Lilli Frasure misfied on the ensuing possesion and the ball went out of bounds with four seconds left. After three straight fouls by Indiana Wesleyen ticked the clock down to two seconds remaining, Dakota State's Courtney Menning missed two free throws as time ran out.

Indiana Wesleyan took the opening tip for a fast layup, but Dakota State scored nine of the next 11 points.

The Trojans pushed their lead up to 10 points early, but the Wildcats used a 5-0 run to cut it to five heading to the second quarter.

Indiana Wesleyen continued on a run in the second period, taking a six-point lead into the locker room at the break. The Wildcats maintained their halftime lead throughout the third quarter, but the Trojans had a late push to cut it to a three-point game heading to the final quarter of play.

Dakota State drew even 1 1/2 mintues into the quarter, taking its first lead since the first half, as part of a 19-4 run.

Savannah Walsdorf led the Trojans with 20 points, five rebounds and four steals. Frasure had a game-high 21 points for two-time past champion Indiana Wesleyan, which closed its season at 31-4.

Dakota State's semi-final opponent, Clarke, advanced to the school's first Final Four after drubbing No. 1 seed Campbellsville (Ky.) 76-51 Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas More, which beat Dordt in last year's title game, advanced to the semifinals for the third straight year after edging Montana Western, 66-62, Wednesday night. Montana Western had knocked Dordt out of the tournament a night earlier.

Thomas More used the three-point ball to go on a 13-4 run to take control of the game early in the first quarter. The Bulldogs came within five points by the end of the opening period and two minutes into the second, pulled to within a point.

In a back-and-forth second half, the lead changed hands multiple times. It remained a one-possession contest most of the fourth quarter, but the Saints took a seven-point lead with a minute left. Thomas More hit their free throws down the stretch to clinch the victory.

Alex Smith led all scorers with 24 points off the bench for Thomas More, shooting 9-for-13 from the field.

Shainy Mack scored a team-high 17 points for Montana Western, which finished 28-6.

Thomas More will face Central Methodist in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center. Central Methodist advanced after surviving an upset bid by Marian (Ind.) 52-48, Wednesday.

No. 2 seeded Clarke (31-4) will face Dakota State in the second semi-final contest at 8 p.m. Friday.

The winners will meet in the championship game Saturday night.