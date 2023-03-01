NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley boys opened defense of their South Dakota Class A championship with a 85-31 trouncing of Parker Tuesday night.

Isaac Bruns, the reigning Class A Player of the Year, scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Panthers in the Region 4 first round game at home.

Jaxon Wingert also recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Randy Rosenquist, a returning First-Team All-State guard, added 17 points, eight boards and six assists.

Dakota Valley, which improved to 21-0 this season and extended its unbeaten streak to 48 games, advances to the Region 4 semifinals vs. Tea Area (14-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in North Sioux City.

Tea, the No. 4 seed, beat Beresford, 72-47 in a first-round contest Tuesday.

Elk Point-Jefferson and Vermillion will meet in the other Region 4 semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Friday in Elk Point.

EP-J, the #3 seed, outdistanced Canton 83-74, while Vermillion, the #7 seed, upset Lennox 51-47 in opening round games Tuesday night.