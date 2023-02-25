NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley boys basketball team capped off a second straight perfect season with a 89-52 pasting of Lennox Friday night.

Isaac Bruns' 29 points led four Panthers in double figures as the defending state champions finished the regular season 20-0 and extended their winning streak to 47 games.

Randy Rosenquist, a returning First-Team All-State guard, recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists. Jaxon Wingert added 17 points and Sam Faldmo had 11.

Bruns, the reigning Class A Player of the Year, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Dakota Valley, the top-ranked team in Class A, opens postseason play Tuesday night with a Region 4 quaterfinal game at home against Parker (3-17).