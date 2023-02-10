Led by Isaac Bruns' 27 points, the top-ranked Dakota Valley boys ran their winning streak to 42 games with a 79-63 victory over Dell Rapids Friday night.

Jaxon Wingert added 22 points for the defending state champions, who moved their season record to 16-0.

Bruns, the reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year, also pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds. Point guard Randy Rosenquist recorded a double-double as well with 14 points and 11 assists.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 61, Bishop Heelan 42

The Crusaders dropped a road game Friday night, falling to 8-4 in the Missouri River Activities Conference and 15-5 overall.

Quinn Olson led Heelan with 11 points and Matt Noll recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Ponca 60, Homer 43

Zain Stark scored 15 points and Cole Jackson added 10 to lead the Indians to road win Friday night.

Troy Jessen's 10 points topped the scoring for Homer.

Wynot 44, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Dylan Heine tallied 18 points to lead the Blue Devils to a road victory Friday night.

Riley Sudbeck led the Wildcats with 13 points.