Led by Isaac Bruns' 27 points, the top-ranked Dakota Valley boys ran their winning streak to 42 games with a 79-63 victory over Dell Rapids Friday night.

Jaxon Wingert added 22 points for the defending state champions, who moved their season record to 16-0.

Bruns, the reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year, also pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds. Point guard Randy Rosenquist recorded a double-double as well with 14 points and 11 assists.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 61, Bishop Heelan 42

The Crusaders dropped a road game Friday night, falling to 8-4 in the Missouri River Activities Conference and 15-5 overall.

Quinn Olson led Heelan with 11 points and Matt Noll recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.