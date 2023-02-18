NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Isaac Bruns scored 23 points to lead six Dakota Valley boys in double figures as the top-ranked Panthers raced past Madison 86-66 Friday night.

Jaxson Wingert added 15 points, followed by Longan Collette (12) and Randy Rosenquist, Sam Faldmo and Jaxson Hennies (10 each).

Bruns, the reigning Class A Player of the Year, grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, and Rosenquist, a returning First-Team All State guard, had nine assists, nine rebounds and five steals.

Dakota Valley, the defending Class A state champions, raised its season record to 17-0 and its winning streak to 46 games.

The Panthers closed out the regular season at home vs. Lennox on Friday night.

Ponca 66, Creighton 35

Dalton Lamprecht scored 21 points to lead the Indians in their regular season finale Friday night.

Brody Taylor and Trystan Bevelhymer added seven points each for Ponca, which finished 14-9.

The Indians open postseason play agains Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (16-8) in the semifinals of the Class C2-6 Subdistrict at Hartington.

Tri County Northeast (5-16) and Crofton (5-17) will meet in a first-round subdistrict contest Monday, with the winner advancing to face the top-seed Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.

Tuesday's winners will meet in the subdistrict finals on Thursday at Cedar Catholic High School.