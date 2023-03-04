NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Surviving a bit of a scare from a confernce rival, the defending champion Dakota Valley boys moved on to the South Dakota Class A Round of 16 qualifer with a 75-65 win over Tea Area Friday night.

Isaac Bruns, the reigning Class A Player of the Year, scored 25 points to lead all five Panther starters in double figures.

The 22-0 Panthers, who extended their winning streak 49, earned the top seed in the Round of 16. Dakota Valley will play No. 15 seed Miller on Tuesday night . As of midday Saturday, the time and place had not yet been set.

Joining Dakota Valley in the Class A Round of 16 will be Dakota XII Conference rival Elk Point-Jefferson. The Huskies (16-5) advanced with a 63-37 win over Vermillion Friday night.

EP-J, the No. 8 seed, will meet No. 9 seed Waubay/Summit at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Madison.

The winners of the Round of 16 qualifiers will advance to the state tournament, March 16-18, in Sioux Falls.

Tea Area, a Dakota XII member, took a 20-18 lead vs.Dakota after the first quarter in North Sioux City Friday night. The Panthers then outscored the Titans 16-11 in the second period to grab a three-point lead at halftime, 34-31.

The Panthers' high-octane offense opened the game up in the third quarter, outscoring Tea 23-16 to take a 10-point lead heading into the final stanza.

Randy Rosenquist, Jaxon Wingert and Jaxon Hennies all added 12 points for the Panthers.

Rosenquist, a returning First-Team All-State point guard, recorded a double-double with 12 assists. Bruns, a University of South Dakota recruit, pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

The Panthers narrowly won the rebounding battle, 34-32.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Elk Point-Jefferson-Vermillion game Friday night.