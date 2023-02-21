CANTON, S.D. -- Andie Peters' 17 points led three Lennox girls in double figures as the Orioles outdistanced Dakota Valley 56-48 in a South Dakota Class A Region 4 first-round game Tuesday night.

Jorja Van Den Hul recorded 16 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers, who end their season with a 8-12 record. Cameryn Sommervold had 13 points.

Carli Kuyper added 16 points and Dani Highum had 13 for Lennox (15-6), which advances to play Canton (14-6) at Canton Thursday night.

Tea Area 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 36

Ending the season with a 11-10 record, the Huskies dropped a Class A Region 4 first-round game Tuesday night.

The Lady Titans (12-9) advance to face top-seed Vermillion in Vermillion Thursday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Vermillion 73, Parker 27

The top-seeded Tanagers cruised in the first post-season game Tuesday night.

Vermillion (20-1) host Tea Area in the Class A Region semifinals Thursday night.