NORTH SIOUX CITY -- At long last, South Dakota high school softball teams have a league of their own.

Last fall, the South Dakota High School Activities Association adopted softball as a sanctioned sport. The Mt. Rushmore state was the last in the nation to do so.

The inaugural spring season began Tuesday, with Dakota Valley hosting Canton in one of the first three games. The Panthers blasted the C-Hawks 19-0, erupting for 13 runs in the third inning.

The Panthers played their second game Thursday at home vs. Elk Point-Jefferson in the season opener for the Huskies.

While a SDHSAA-sanctioned season is brand new, girls at EP-J, Dakota Valley and most others schools in the state have been playing the sports for years.

Dakota Valley softball players previously played in a non-sanctioned fall league, starting in August with games spread over five to six weekends, head coach T.C. Weinandt said. Many players also join travel teams that compete from late spring to mid-summer.

An Elk Point-Jefferson team won the Class C championship at a state tournament last summer.

The move to a state-sanctioned season has brought some changes for coaches and other school officials, such as the requirement that all varsity athletes meet academic standards and hiring coaches and umpires and buying equipment with district funds.

Perhaps the biggest challenge, Weinandt said, has been adjusting to often incliment spring weather.

The Canton and Elk Point-Jefferson games were originally road games on Dakota Valley's schedule, but were moved to North Sioux City due to late winter storms. The snow on the field at Canton, for example, came up to the players' thighs, Weinandt said.

Dakota Valley also will host Beresford's nine-team tournament Saturday and a game Tuesday vs. Tri-Valley that was originally scheduled for Colton.

Despite recent bouts of snow, ice and rain, Dakota Valley's softball field has remained in great shape due to the diligent efforts of Weinandt, his assistant coach and several parents of players.

For weeks, every time precipitation has been in the forecast, they rushed out to put tarps on the field. After storms hit, they've chipped away ice and scooped snow off the surface.

Their efforts paid off. On Monday, the University of South Dakota moved its NCAA Division I softball game vs. the University of North Dakota to Dakota Valley's field.

"Their field wasn't ready, but ours was," Weinandt said of USD.

Weinandt started coaching softball at Dakota Valley in the fall in 2008, left after about a decade, served as an assistant coach at Sioux City North for about five years, and then returned to Dakota Valley.

"I would coach North during the summer and then coach Dakota Valley in the fall league," he said.

For the inaugural state-sanctioned season, 23 girls went out for softball at Dakota Valley.

Weinandt has high aspirations for his squad.

"I don't necessarily have the best players in the state, but I probably have the deepest lineup of anybody, in my opinion," he said. "I feel like i could take my JV team and compete with a lot of varsity teams. That's how balanced I feel we are."

In the team's 19-0 shellacking of Canton Tuesday, senior Logan Miller was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, freshman Annie Bourne had a double and four RBIs, and freshman Brennan Trotter had a double and three RBIs.

Senior Emma Wiese had two hits and also pitched two, no-hit innings, with four strikeouts, picking up the win.

The Panthers have 11 single-games and two tournaments on their schedule. Counting two to four games in the tournaments, Weinandt said he expects his play team to have close to the maximum 20 contests allowed by the SDHSAA.

The SDHSAA state tournaments will take place June 1-3 in Aberdeen, with eight teams qualifying in each of the three classes, AA, A and B. Like volleyball and basketball, the state association will use a SoDak 16 format to determine the state qualifiers.