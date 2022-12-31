Dakota Valley girls basketball wins first game of season

PARKSTON, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley girls won their first game of the season Friday night, beating Wessington Springs 68-57 in the Parkston Classic.

Three Panthers scored in double figures: Jorja Vandenhul (14); Melina Snoozy (12); and Emersen Mead and Cameryn Sommervold (11 each). Sophie Tuttle had a team-high nine rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 1-5, while the Spartans fell to 3-2.

Wynot 43, West Point-Beemer 37

Dylan Heine scored 18 points to lead the Blue Devils in their own holiday tournament Friday.

Chase Schroeder added 11 points for Wynot, which stayed unbeaten at 7-0.

Wynot 61, West Point-Beemer 47

Amber Lawson scored 13 poitns and Allison Wieseler added 12 to lead the Blue Devils in their own holiday tournament Friday.

Campbell Snodgrass had 18 points for the Cadets, who fell to 4-4.

Wynot improved to 5-2.