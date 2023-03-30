NORTH SIOUX CITY -- For the second straight year, Dakota Valley is the No. 1 small-town basketball team in the nation, according to a website that specializes in high school sports coverage.

Dakota Valley went 26-0 in each of the last two season to claim the top spot in MaxPreps Small Town Top 25. The Panthers won this year's South Dakota Class A state championship with a 54-48 victory over Sioux Falls Christian.

Since winning the third-place consolation game in 2021, Dakota Valley has won a state-record 53 games in a row.

The Panthers were led by senior guard Isaac Bruns, who MaxPreps named as its South Dakota Player of the Year. Bruns, a University of South Dakota recruit, averaged 26.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest. In an early February win over Elk Point-Jefferson, the 6-foot-4-inch shooting guard poured in a school record 46 points.

Dakota Valley's all-time leading scorer, Bruns earned MaxPreps Small Town All-American Third-Team honors last season.

Dakota Valley edged out Fergus (Lewistown, Mont.) for the top spot on MaxPrep list. The Golden Eagles won the Montana Class A state championship over Beaverhead County (Dillon). Farmville Central (Farmville, N.C.) comes in at No. 3 after winning the North Carolina Class 2A state championship.

Two other Siouxland teams finished in MaxPreps' Top 25. Central Lyon, which won its first Iowa Class 2A state tournament, is No. 22, while Western Christian, which lost to the Lions in the championship game, is No. 25.

Central Lyon, led by all-tournament team honorees Andrew Austin, Zach Lutmer and Reece Vander Zee, ended with a 22-1 record, while Western Christian, led by brothers Kaden and Tate VanRegenmorter, finished 24-5.

MaxPreps' Top 25 Small Town teams, based on its computer ratings, include schools with an enrollment of less than 1,000 students from a town of fewer than 10,000 people.

The website, a division of CBS, is owned by Paramount Global.