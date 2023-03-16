SIOUX FALLS -- Needing three more wins for back-to-back state titles, Dakota Valley checked off the first W with relative ease Thursday afternoon.

Dominating the game from start to finish, the Panthers drubbed Hot Springs 80-47 in the quarterfinals of the South Dakota Class A state tournament at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center in Sioux Falls.

The dynamic backcourt duo of Isaac Bruns and Rosenquist again led the way. Bruns, the reigning Class A Player of the Year, scored a game-high 24 points, while fellow First-Team All-Stater Rosenquist recorded a triple double with a game-high 16 assists, 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The top-ranked Panthers led by as many as 42 points at the start of the fourth quarter before head coach Jason Kleis emptied his bench.

"We're feeling pretty good after that win," Bruns said. "A lot of things were clicking for us, we were making shots. We know it's going to be a little tougher from here on out, but we're feeling good."

The Panthers, who extended their state-record winning streak to 51 games, move on to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday vs. Hamlin. The Chargers (21-3) beat Sioux Vally 71-64 in the second quarterfinal game Thursday afternoon.

Dakota Valley jumped out to a quick start vs. Hot Springs, taking a 7-0 lead on a Rosenquist three-pointer and a Bruns jumper from just outside the lane. The underdog Bison hung tough with the bigger and more athletic Panthers in the first few minutes, though. Cameron Maciejewski connected on 3, three-point shots in the first quarter, with the second cutting the Dakota Valley lead to 11-9 at the 3:34 mark of the first quarter.

Maciejewski, who was 3-of-6 from beyond the arch in the first period, didn't hit another trey until late in the second half, as the Panthers' Sam Faldmo clamped down on the outside shooter, who finished 4-of-11 from downtown.

Faldmo, who came into the game averaging 4.1 points per game, also scored eight key points in the first half, finishing in double digits with 10, just four off his career high.

Kleis said the senior guard is an unselfish player who comes up big in clutch moments.

"When we say pass the ball, he takes it literally," Kleis said. "Come state tournament time, when we really start sharing the ball, he gets more involved. As you can see, he's an extremely capable player. He's really good and he plays his best in big moments and he did well today."

"i just take the open shots," Faldmo said. "I try to get my teammates involved and make the right plays."

Leading 21-14 after the first quarter, Dakota Valley went on a 16-3 stanza to start the second stanza. An open three-point basket by sophomore Luke Bruns, Isaac's younger brother, gave the Panthers their largest lead at the time, 37-17, with 2:34 left in the half.

Rosenquist's drive-in layup as time expired put Dakota Valley up 41-21 at the intermission.

The Panthers went on a 11-0 run to start the third quarter on a Bruns reverse layup, a Faldmo jumper, a Jaxon Hennies traditional three-point play, another Burns layup and a Jaxson Wingert lay in off a court-length pass from Rosenquist.

Another Rosenquist buzzer-beater gave the Panthers a 69-28 lead at the end of three periods.

Throughout the game, the Panthers pushed the ball up and down the court, as Rosenquist time and again found teammates for open shots.

The large crowd at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center repeatedly witnessed the special bond between Bruns and Rosenquist, longtime running mates and friends.

Midway through the third quarter, Bruns stole the ball and passed it to Faldmo, who found Rosenquist near mid court. The senior point guard immediately threw a no look pass to a streaking Bruns who laid it in the hoop to give the Panthers a 30-point lead, 51-21.

"He threw it behind me. I caught it and I just threw it," said Rosenquist, who described first looking off a Hot Springs defender.

"He's a great point guard," Bruns said of the 6-foot Rosenquist. "We have a bunch of guys that can pass on our team. I've played with Randy long enough to know if he's looking the other direction, it's probably coming my way."

Kleis said the senior guards skill sets compliment each other so well.

"They get along so well on the floor and see things a lot of times that us coaches don't even see out there, which is pretty cool."

Bruns, a University of South Dakota recruit, connected on 11 of his 17 shots Thursday, while Rosenquiest, who committed this week to play for Dakota Wesleyen, was 5-of-10 from the floor.

Hennies added nine points, hitting both of his three-point attempts, and Wingert, the only junior in the starting lineup, finished with eight points and five rebounds. Luke Bruns chipped in with nine points, canning two of his three three-point tries.

"We love getting everyone involved," Faldmo said. "When everyone is making shots, that's when it's the most fun."

Kleis pulled his regular rotation players at the end of the third quarter, giving them extra rest heading into back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

"We had a a nine-day layoff so it was a balance of how much you rest and how much you push them in that nine days. So you never know how they're going to come out. I thought our guys came out really hard, really well, got the rhythm, got through legs, and got some rest. It was a perfect combo, we'll see if it pays off tomorrow."

In Hamlin, the Panthers will face a young team whose top players are all underclassmen. Easton Neuendorf, a sophomore point guard, led the Chargers with 22 points vs. Sioux Valley Thursday. Junior guard Tyson Stevenson added 19 points.

"They have great guards that match up well with us," Kleis said. "They are very well coached, and will be a handful for us."