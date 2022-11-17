Dakota Valley to square off against 5-time defending champ Sioux Falls Christian in 1st round of state volleyball tournament

SIOUX FALLS -- Dakota Valley heads into the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament believing the third time's the charm.

In a first round match Thursday in Sioux Falls, Dakota Valley, faces five-time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian. The Chargers, 30-5, bested the Panthers, 26-7, in two regular season meetings.

"We like our chances," Dakota Valley head coach Mary Miller said. "We think if we continue to play like we’ve been playing, it's going to be a great match.

"To beat someone three times in the same season, that’s one of things people talk about all of the time as being very difficult to do."

Top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian has been Dakota Valley's nemesis in the Dakota XII Conference and state tournament in past years. The Chargers have five straight state titles and 11 of the last 15. Dakota Valley is the only other school to win a state title since 2010 outside of Sioux Falls Christian.

Miller, a former Briar Cliff University volleyball coach, wasn’t around for the last time Dakota Valley won the title in 2016. But she has been at the helm for a run of high finishes at the state tournament, including third place last season and second in 2019 and 2020.

This season, the Panthers feature a good mixture of experience -- four seniors in the starting lineup -- and youth. The latter has given Dakota Valley a front line rotation with players standing 5'11" to 6', putting the Panthers in a better position to combat Sioux Falls Christian's powerful hitting game.

"We have more size this year," Miller said. "We we’ve got four hitters that any time that can put the ball away."

Setting up the Panthers hitters is Miller's daughter, Logan, a first-time All-State selection and MVP of the Dakota XII Conference. Logan, who has committed to Northwestern College to play both volleyball and softball next year, has dished out 863 assists for the Panthers this season, an average of 9.4 per set. She also has compiled 2,255 ball handling attempts.

"She makes good decisions," Miller said of her daughter. "The ability of her to jump set every ball. She does a great job of holding blocks because they don’t know really where to go because she has the tempo so much faster."

Leading the Panthers hitting attack is 5'9" junior Sophie Tuttle, a three-year starter who has recorded 293 kills, or an average of 3.2 per game. A six rotation player, Tuttle also has 244 digs.

Jorja VanDenHul, a 5'11" senior, has 204 kills and 43 blocks. Van DenHull, a three-year starter, suffered a late-season ankle injury but is 100 percent healthy for the state tournament, Miller said.

Clare Munch, a 5'11" freshman, is second on on the team with 261 kills for the season, improving throughout the season, Miller said.

"She's been our leading hitter the last few matches," the head coach said. "She's puts the ball away better."

Another six rotation player, Munch has added 32 blocks and 222 digs.

The Panthers' leading blocker is 5'11" sophomore Cameryn Sommervold, who has a total of 45.

In addition to Logan Miller, Dakota Valley's all-senior starting back row includes identical twins Kate and Reagen VanRooyan.

Kate, the libero, has 472 digs for the season, an average of 5.3 per set, 428 receptions and 66 assists.

Reagen, a defensive specialist, has 187 digs and 212 service points.

"Reagen’s got a great serve. We get a ton of runs of points scored when she’s in the serving position," Miller said.

In a Sept. 22 regular season game in Sioux Falls, Dakota Valley lost in three sets to Sioux Falls, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21. In a rematch in the Dakota XII Conference tournament on Oct. 15, the Chargers swept the Panthers in two sets, 25-19 and 25-19.

Ellie Lams, a 6' senior middle hitter, led Sioux Falls Christian's balanced hitting attack with 320 kills and 64 blocks this season. Peyton Poppema, a 5'10" senior outside hitter, had 275 kills and Sidney Oostra, a 5'10" senior outside hitter, had 266 kills.

"They’re physical. They’re big. They go up and swing hard on every ball," Miller said. "Their tempo is high. That gives them an opportunity to make some adjustments when they go to attack in the air."

The Dakota Valley-Sioux Falls Christian match is set to start at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. It follows the opening Class A match of the day that matches #8 seed Elk Point-Jefferson, 24-9, against top-seeded Wagner at 11:30 a.m.