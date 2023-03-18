SIOUX FALLS -- Dakota Valley's All-State duo of Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist combined to score 15 of their 40 points in the decisive fourth quarter as the Panthers captured back-to-back state championship Saturday night.

The Panthers, who extended their state-record winning streak to 53 games, rallied in the second half to hold off Sioux Falls Christian 54-48 in the Class A title game.

Rosenquist's drive-in layup with 3:49 left in the game put the Panthers up 46-45, their first lead since the 6:52 mark of the second quarter. Bruns followed with a bank shot off the glass to give Dakota Valley a 3-point lead with 3:06 to go.

Griffen Goodbary hit 1-of-2 free throws to cut the lead to 48-46, but the Chargers fouled Rosenquist as he drove into the lane on the next possession. The senior point guard hit 1-of-2 charity shot to make the score 49-46 with 2:46 left.

Ethan Brun's two free throws cut the margin to 49-48. With the shot clock running down, the Chargers fouled Roseqnuist, who hit two charity shots to put the Panthers back up 51-48 with 1:45 to play.

After Sioux Falls Christian's Tayton Snyder missed a three-pointer, Isaac Bruns grabbed the rebound. On the other end of the court, Rosenquist misfired on a shot, but Jaxson Wingert tipped the ball back toward the hoop three times, with the final put back going through the net to give the Panthers a five-point lead, 53-48, with 45 seconds left. Isaac Bruns added a free throw for the final margin.

As the Chargers' last shot went off the mark, Rosenquist grabbed the rebound and threw the ball high into the air, setting a jubilent celebration by the Panthers and their large contigent of fans at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Rosenquist, Bruns and Wingert were all named to the All-Tournament Team. It was the second-straight selection for Rosenquist and Bruns.

Bruns, South Dakota's Gatorade Player of the Year, finished with a game-high 22 points. The University of South Dakota recruit scored seven of Dakota Valley's first nine points in the final period as the Panthers clawed back from their defiict.

Rosenquist finished with 18 points, and Wingert had a near double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

Leading 26-24 at halftime, the Chargers started the second half with three straight buckets from Ethan Bruns, Griffen Goodbary and Cole Snyder to take a 9-point lead, their largest of the game. The Panthers then went on a 5-0 run on a Jaxon Hennies driving layup and three free throws from Isaac Bruns after he was fouled on a trey attempt.

After a Mulder layup, the Panthers scored the next five points on a Rosenquist three-pointer and a Bruns drive-in laup to close the gap to 38-36. After a jump ball possession arrow favored the Panthers, Rosenquist was fouled and hit both charity shots to tie the game at 38 with 2:16 left.

A Jude vanDonkersgoed basket put the Chargers back up 40-38. After Wingert hit 1-of-2 free throws, Ethan Bruns scored again to give the Chargers a three-point lead. Rosenquist's three-pointer with 38 seconds left in the quarter evened the game at 42 heading into the final period.

The Dakota XII Conference rivals traded baskets multiple times in the first half, with five lead changes and four ties. Wingert scored the first bucket off a rebound, and Mulder quickly answering with a hoop. A Rosenquist three-point shot put the Panthers up 7-4, but the Chargers tied the game moments later on two free throws from Ethan Bruns.

After a Wingert rebound bucket tied the game at 9, Sam Kleis' three-pointer put the Panthers ahead by three 1:29 left in the quarter. But the Chargers scored the last five points of the period on a Jude VanDonkersgoed jumper and a Cole Snyder fast break layup to lead 13-12 at the break.

After a Mulder score in the lane increase the lead to three to start the second quarter, the Panthers outscored the Chargers 9-2 to go up 21-17. Bruns hit two jumpers and canned a pair of free throws during the run.

Back came the Chargers with their own 7-0 run, capped by a Ethan Bruns jumper in the lane under heavy pressure to put Sioux Falls CHristian up 26-21 with 2:12 left in the half.

Isaac Bruns responded with a jumper to cut the lead to 26-23. With 17 seconds left, Rosenquist blocked a Tayton Snyder shot in the lane, setting off a wild scramble for the ball. Isaac Bruns came up with it and drove to the other end, where he was fouled. The senior guard hit 1-of-2 free throws to trim the deficit to 26-24, which stood as the halftime score.

Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for a more complete story, including reaction from the Dakota Valley players and head coach.